Pampa River Added to National River Conservation Plan (NRCP)

The Pampa River, also known as the "Dakshina Bhageerathi," is the third-longest river in Kerala, with a length of about 176 kilometers. It is extremely culturally, religiously, and ecologically significant. The river basin sustains agriculture, fishing, and domestic water requirement of the local populace and forms an integral part of the renowned Sabarimala pilgrimage, one of the biggest annual religious congregations of the world.

National River Conservation Plan (NRCP)

The NRCP is a flagship program of the Government of India instituted in 1995 under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The project seeks to alleviate pollution loads in rivers, improve sewage treatment facilities, and restore ecological health through a sequence of integrated activities such as waste management, afforestation, and community engagement.