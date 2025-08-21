SBI PO Prelims Result 2025 Soon
OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 To Release On Aug 22: Check DV Schedule and other details

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 will be released by the Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC) for the posts of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level on August 22, 2025. Check the download link and other details here.

ByManish Kumar
Aug 21, 2025, 19:25 IST

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Certificate Verification for various posts under Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) level Recruitment Examination on August 22. Candidates who have to appear in the DV round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.
The certificate verification is scheduled to be held from 26.08.2025 onwards.

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link once it is activated. You can download the OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download Link 

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025  

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including username and date of birth with password to the link. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for OSSC CHSC service is summariesed below.

Institution  Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC) 
Post Name  Combined Higher Secondary 
Advt. No. Advt.No.4603/OSSC
Exam Date  August 26, onwards
Admit Card Release date  August 22, onwards
Official Website  https://www.ossc.gov.in

How to Download OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2024?

Candidates who have to appear in the above exam can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below.

  • Step 1 : Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC) at -https://www.ossc.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link Certificate Verification along with Schedule, Biodata-cum-Attestation form and SEBC Declaration form of Soil Conservation Extension Worker under Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts/Services -2024-II Advt.No.4603/OSSC dated 20.08.2025on the home page.
  • Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
  • Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
  • Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

