OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 To Release On Aug 22: Check DV Schedule and other details

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Staff Service Commission (OSSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Certificate Verification for various posts under Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) level Recruitment Examination on August 22. Candidates who have to appear in the DV round can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website of OSSC-https://www.ossc.gov.in.

The certificate verification is scheduled to be held from 26.08.2025 onwards.

OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 Download

Candidates can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link once it is activated. You can download the OSSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 directly through the link given below-

To download the hall ticket, candidates will have to provide your login credentials including username and date of birth with password to the link. The detailed informations about the recruitment drive for OSSC CHSC service is summariesed below.