Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2025: BSEB Entrance Exam Hall Ticket at secondary.biharboardonline.com; Direct link here

Bihar DElEd admit card 2025 will be released on the official website soon. Candidates who have applied for the Bihar DElEd exams will be able to download their hall ticket using their login id and password. 

BySherin Tressa Tomy
Aug 21, 2025, 12:00 IST
Bihar D.El.Ed Admit Card 2025 Soon
Bihar DelEd Admit Card 2025: Bihar School Examination Board is Expected to release the Bihar DElEdl admit card 2025 soon. Candidates appearing for the Bihar DElEd Exams scheduled to be held on August 26, 2025 can visit the official website of the board to check and download the hall ticket

Once released, the Bihar DElEd admit card 2025 will be available on the official website - dledsecondary.biharboardonline.com. or secondary.biharboardonline.com To download the hall ticket students are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number, password and other details. The Bihar DElEd hall ticket 2025 is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. 

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025 - Click Here (Available Soon)

How to Download Bihar DElEd Admit Crd 2025

The Bihar DElEd Admit Card will be available for download on the official website. Follow the steps provided below to download the hard copy

Step 1: Visit the official website of Bihar DElEd

Step 2: Click on the admit card link on the website

Step 3: Login using the login id and password

Step 4: The Bihar DElEd hall ticket will be dispkayed

Step 5: Download the admit card as pdf for further reference

Details Given on Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2025

The Bihar DElEd admit card will contain the following details

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam schedule

  • Reporting time

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Instructions for candidates

Latest Education News