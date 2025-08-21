August 22 School Holiday Update: Will Schools Remain Closed on Friday? Check Details Here

School Holiday on August 22: In the last few days, several states across India have declared school holidays following heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Karnataka, and Kerala were among the worst affected, with continuous downpours forcing authorities to suspend classes. With daily announcements creating uncertainty, students and parents have been closely tracking updates on whether schools will remain closed. As per the latest information, schools are expected to reopen from August 22, 2025, in most parts of the country. However, officials have indicated that last-minute closure orders could still be issued in districts where weather conditions remain severe.
Check this article for the latest updates on state-wise school holiday on August 22, 2025 (Friday).
State-Wise School Holiday Updates for August 22
Maharashtra School Holiday Update (Mumbai & Surrounding Areas)
-
Mumbai recently received extremely heavy rainfall and red alerts: Multiple schools and colleges were closed, both fully and for afternoon sessions.
-
Nearby districts like Panvel, Thane, Bhiwandi, and Navi Mumbai declared holidays on August 20 under disaster protocols.
-
Authorities have now downgraded weather warnings to yellow, enabling schools and offices to reopen, and public transport to resume.
-
School Holiday Status on August 22: Schools in Maharashtra, including Mumbai metro, are expected to reopen, unless unexpected weather changes emerge.
Karnataka School Holiday Update (Krishna River Basin)
-
Heavy continuous rainfall has pushed the Krishna River basin into near flood-like situations, prompting evacuations and closure of schools in affected zones.
-
School Holiday Status on August 22: In areas still under threat, short-notice closures may occur. In less-affected districts, schools are likely to resume.
Himachal Pradesh & Jammu School Holiday Update
-
Monsoon-triggered flash floods previously led to widespread school closures in these states.
-
August 21 was observed as a holiday in several flood-affected areas of Himachal to ensure student safety.
-
The situation is reportedly under control at the moment while localized weather disturbances remain to a certain level.
-
School Holiday Status on August 22: There is no indication of school closures being extended to August 22, and most institutions are expected to resume normal classes.
Kerala School Holiday Update (Thrissur District)
-
Thrissur schools and colleges were closed on August 16 due to sustained heavy rains.
-
As of now, no closure orders have been issued beyond that date.
-
School Holiday Status on August 22: Resumption is expected in almost all districts.
Uttar Pradesh, Bihar & Uttarakhand School Holiday Update
In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Uttarakhand, no new orders for school closures have been issued for August 22, 2025. Although these states witnessed heavy rainfall and temporary holidays earlier in the month, the situation has now improved. Schools will remain open and classes will run as usual on August 22, unless any sudden weather alerts prompt last-minute changes.
Most schools across India are expected to resume classes on August 22, 2025. However, parents and students should remain cautious, as last-minute school holiday notices may still be issued in flood-prone or hilly regions. It is always advisable to stay connected with your school’s official communication channels or check updates from the local education department for the latest instructions. With the monsoon still active, keeping track of IMD alerts is equally important, as weather advisories can change quickly.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation