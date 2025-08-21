August 22 School Holiday Update: Will Schools Remain Closed on Friday? Check Details Here

School Holiday on August 22: In the last few days, several states across India have declared school holidays following heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions. Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu, Karnataka, and Kerala were among the worst affected, with continuous downpours forcing authorities to suspend classes. With daily announcements creating uncertainty, students and parents have been closely tracking updates on whether schools will remain closed. As per the latest information, schools are expected to reopen from August 22, 2025, in most parts of the country. However, officials have indicated that last-minute closure orders could still be issued in districts where weather conditions remain severe.

Check this article for the latest updates on state-wise school holiday on August 22, 2025 (Friday).