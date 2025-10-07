IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025: Application Correction Now Open at ibps.in, Check Steps to Make Changes Here

IBPS RRB 2025 Application Correction: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has opened the correction window for the IBPS Regional Rural Banks (RRB) 2025 recruitment. Candidates who want to rectify their mistakes or update details in IBPS RRB application form can do so by visiting the official website, ibps.in.
The correction facility will be available until October 7. After this date, no changes will be allowed. Successfully registered and eligible candidates will be asked to appear for IBPS RRB Prelims exam scheduled for November 22 and 23 for Officer Scale 1 post. The IBPS RRB 2025 exam for Office Assistants will be held from December 6 to 14. This year, a total of 13316 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.
IBPS RRB Application Correction 2025 Link
IBPS activated the application correction link on October 6. Aspirants who want to edit their application forms must submit a correction fee of Rs 200 and submit their updated forms by October 7. Find the direct IBPS RRB Application Correction Link below:
|
IBPS RRB 2025 Application Correction Link
IBPS RRB 2025 Important Dates
The application correction window for IBPS RRB exam will close today, October 7. Candidates must edit their applications to appear for the exam.
|
Activity
|
Dates
|
IBPS RRB Notification 2025
|
31 August
|
Online Application Starts on
|
1 September
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
28 September
|
IBPS RRB Correction Window
|
6 to 7 October
|
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Exam
|
6, 7, 13 & 14 December
|
IBPS RRB PO Prelims Exam
|
22 & 23 November
IBPS RRB 2025: How to Make Changes?
Those who want to edit their IBPS RRB online forms can follow the steps given below:
-
Visit the official website at ibps.in
-
On the homepage, click on "IBPS RRB Application Correction 2025 Link".
-
Log in using your registration number and date of birth.
-
Make the necessary changes.
-
Pay the Rs 200 correction fee.
-
Save and download it for future reference.
IBPS RRB Application Correction Fee
Aspirants need to pay Rs 200 to submit their updated forms. The fee amount is applicable to all candidates, irrespective of their categories. It must be paid via debit card, credit card, internet banking, IMPS, or mobile wallet.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation