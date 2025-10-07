INI CET Registration 2025 Starts at aiimsexams.ac.in for November Session - Check Exam Date, Apply Online Last Date and More

Key Points
- The INI CET registration process has started from 30 September onwards
- Candidates can apply at aiimsexams.ac.in
- Last date to register for INI CET is 21 October 2025
INI CET Registration 2025: The INI CET Registration for the November session is ongoing at aiimsexams.ac.in from 30 September onwards and the last date to register is 21 October 2025. These are the basic registrations which are mandatory to be done in order to complete the final registration process. The application correction window will be opened between 24-26 October 2025.
INI CET stands for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test. It is a national-level entrance exam for admission into postgraduate medical and dental courses (MD, MS, DM, MCh (6 years), MDS) in AIIMS and other participating premier institutes in India. The exam is conducted twice in a year, in the months of January and July.
INI CET Registration 2025- Overview
The INI CET entrance exam is conducted by the AIIMS for admissions into the postgraduate medical and dental courses in AIIMS and the participating institutes. The candidates are advised to register well in time before the registration ends on 21 October 2025. The details regarding the INI CET registration are mentioned below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam / Session
|
INI CET November 2025 (for January 2026 academic session)
|
Conducted by
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)
|
Registration Start
|
30 September 2025
|
Registration Last Date
|
21 October 2025
|
Correction Window / Image Correction
|
24 October - 26 October 2025
|
Admit Card Release Date
|
1 November 2025
|
Exam Date
|
9 November 2025
|
Official Website
|
aiimsexams.ac.in
INI CET 2025 Application Link
Candidates who are eligible and wish to appear for INI CET November 2025 must register on the AIIMS exam portal and the direct link to register has been provided below:
Direct Link to Register for INI CET November 2025
INI CET 2025 Application Process
Candidates who wish to appear for the INI CET entrance exam for the January 2026 session can follow the steps mentioned below to register for the INI CET 2025.
Basic Registration:
-
Visit the official website www.aiimsexams.ac.in and click on “Academic Courses”.
-
Then select the Postgraduate icon and a new page will appear where you have to click on View Details mentioned against “Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for January 2026 session”.
-
If you are a new applicant then first create your account and then apply.
-
If you already have an account, login to your account and fill complete the basic registration.
Final Registration / Application Form: Once your basic registration is complete, you’ll generate an Exam Unique Code (EUC) and fill the complete application form with academic, internship, and other details.
Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of needed certificates (MBBS/BDS, internship completion, registration etc.) in prescribed formats.
Pay Application Fee: Pay the registration fees online via net banking, credit/debit card. The fee is non-refundable.
Submit & Print Preview the complete application before final submission. Save it for future reference.
INI CET 2025 Application Fee
The INI CET 2025 application fee has to be submitted online through internet banking, credit card, debit card, UPI, etc to complete the registration process. The application fee is non-refundable.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General / OBC / EWS
|
₹4,000
|
SC / ST / PwBD
|
₹3,200
