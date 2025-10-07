INI CET Registration 2025 Starts at aiimsexams.ac.in for November Session - Check Exam Date, Apply Online Last Date and More

INI CET Registration 2025: The INI CET Registration for the November session is ongoing at aiimsexams.ac.in from 30 September onwards and the last date to register is 21 October 2025. These are the basic registrations which are mandatory to be done in order to complete the final registration process. The application correction window will be opened between 24-26 October 2025.

INI CET stands for Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test. It is a national-level entrance exam for admission into postgraduate medical and dental courses (MD, MS, DM, MCh (6 years), MDS) in AIIMS and other participating premier institutes in India. The exam is conducted twice in a year, in the months of January and July.

INI CET Registration 2025- Overview

The INI CET entrance exam is conducted by the AIIMS for admissions into the postgraduate medical and dental courses in AIIMS and the participating institutes. The candidates are advised to register well in time before the registration ends on 21 October 2025. The details regarding the INI CET registration are mentioned below: