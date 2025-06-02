Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26: FREE PDF Download

By Aayesha Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 15:40 IST

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2025-26: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the syllabus for class 10th that will set the base for the future.  So, students must study properly to perform well in the 10th-class exams. This article provides the latest class 10th syllabus for the academic year 2025-26. Students, teachers and parents can get the Class 10th English Communicative syllabus here.

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26
CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26: The CBSE board has released the revised syllabus for Class 10th English Communicative for the academic year 2025-26. Students can look at the detailed syllabus, which will have the unit-wise course structure, the question paper design, and the practicals. The paper consists of a total of 100 marks, of which 80 marks are for the theory part and 20 marks are for the practicals or activities. The board has the syllabus aligned with the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) and NEP 2025 guidelines. Students, teachers and parents can download the syllabus PDF for free here. The syllabus is important for all the students who want to pursue their careers in the related field. The course in Communicative English has been designed to develop the practical language communication skills needed for academic study and subsequent adult life. The course brings together several ideas about the nature of language and language learning.

CBSE Class 10th English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26: Section Wise Weightage

Students can check the section-wise weightage here: 

Section

Detials

Total Weightage

A

Reading Skills

22

B

Writing Skills

22

C

Grammar

10

D

Literature Textbook

26
 

TOTAL

80

CBSE Class 10th English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26: Detailed Course Structure 

Students can check the Detailed Course Structure here:

SECTION A: READING SKILLS 12+10=22 Marks

· The section will have two unseen passages with the maximum word limit of 750 words. The passages canhave continuous and non-continuous text inspired from the themes in prescribed books. Please refer to the Main Course Book (MCB) for types of non-continuous texts. (For example –Unit 1 has lists, tables, cues, message, telephone conversation etc.).

· Objective Type Questions (including Multiple Choice Questions), Very Short Answer Type Questions (one word/ one phrase / one sentence) and Short Answer Type Questions (30-40 words each) will be asked to test interpretation, analysis, inference, evaluation and vocabulary in context.

SECTION B: WRITING SKILLS 22 Marks

This section will have a variety of short and long writing tasks.

· Application for leave/ change of subject /change of section/ bus-timings or similar topics in a maximum of 50 words, 3 marks

· Factual Description of a person/object in a maximum of 100 words, 4 marks

· One out of two formal letters, in a maximum of 120 words, thematically aligned to topics in MCB. 7 marks

One out of two articles based on verbal cues, in a maximum of 150 words, thematically aligned to MCB topics.

SECTION C: GRAMMAR 10 marks

Grammar items will be taught and assessed over a period of time.

1. Tenses

2. Modals

3. Subject–Verb Concord

4. Reported speech

· Commands and requests

· Statements

· Questions

5. Clauses

· Noun clauses

· Adverb clauses

· Relative clauses

6. Determiners

The above items may be tested through the test types as given below:

· Gap filling 3 marks

· Editing or Omission 4 marks

Sentences Reordering or Sentence Transformation in context. 3 marks

CBSE Class 10th English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26: Question Paper Design

Check the question paper design below: 

TIME: 3 Hours Max. Marks: 80

S.No

Competencies

% Weightage

1

Demonstrative Knowledge + Understanding (Knowledge based simple recall questions, to know specific facts, terms, concepts, principles or theories, identify, define, or recite information, Comprehension –to be familiar with meaning and to understand conceptually, interpret, compare, contrast, explain, paraphrase information)

Up to 30%

2

Conceptual Application (Use abstract information in a concrete situation, to apply knowledge to new situations; use given content to interpret a situation, provide an example or solve a problem)

Up to 35%

3

Analysis, Evaluation and Creativity Analysis & Synthesis- classify, compare, contrast, or differentiate between different pieces of information; organise and/or integrate unique pieces of information from a variety of sources.

Up to 35%

Total

100%

Students can check the full syllabus given below: 

DIRECT LINK HERE: 

CBSE Class 10 English Communicative Syllabus 2025-26 FREE PDF Download

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

FAQs

