OSSSC TGT Answer Key 2025 Out for Sevak/Sevika, Tribal Language Teacher and others at osssc.gov.in, Download PDF Here

OSSSC TGT Answer Key 2025: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has published the provisional answer key for the post of Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ). Candidates have raised their objections against the answers for the written exam held on 17th, 18th, 19th, 21st, and 23rd July 2025.
Download OSSSC Answer Key 2025 PDF
You can download the provisional answer key pdf directly through the link for the posts of Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ) given below-
|OSSSC Tribal Language Teacher (TLT)/Sevak/Sevika Provisional Answer Key 2025
|Download PDF
|OSSSC Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ) Provisional Answer Key 2025
|Download PDF
|OSSSC Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts Provisional Answer Key 2025
|Download PDF
|OSSSC Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) Provisional Answer Key 2025
|Download PDF
OSSSC Sevak Sevika Answer Key 2025 Overview
Earlier OSSSC had launched the recruitment drive for 2629 various posts including Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ). Have a look of the highlights of the recruitment drive
|Conducting Body
|Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC)
|Posts
|Sevak/Sevika, Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), and TGT (Arts and Science)
|Vacancies
|2629
|Answer Key Status
|Out
|Exam Date
|17th, 18th, 19th, 21st, and 23rd July 2025
|Mode of Exam
|Computer-Based Test
|Credentials Required
|User Name/Password
|Selection Process
|Prelims, Mains and Interview
|Official website
|www.osssc.gov.in
How to Download OSSSC Answer Key 2025?
You can download the OSSSC Sevak Sevika Admit Card 2025 after following the steps given below-
- Go to official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in
- Click on the link 'Revision of Answer Keys to the Questions of the Preliminary Examination for the Post of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) Sevak/Sevika & Tribal Language Teacher (TLT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Arts, Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (PCM) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)-Science (CBZ) on CBRT mode on the home page.
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to select the post, date of birth and Registered Mobile Number/UserName/Registration Number/Roll Number
- Enter Captcha and click on 'Download' Answer Key Button.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation