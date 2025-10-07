GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2026, Check GATE CH Important Topics, Section-wise Weightage, Download PDF

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2026: Aspiring candidates for the GATE 2026 Chemical Engineering (CH) exam are advised to review the syllabus of Chemical Engineering (CH). IIT Guwahati has released the comprehensive syllabus for GATE 2026 Chemical Engineering. This syllabus PDF outlines all the important topics that can be covered in the upcoming GATE Chemical Engineering Paper. GATE Chemical Engineering exam aspirants can check the detailed GATE CH syllabus with weightage here. We have also attached the GATE CH syllabus PDF in this article.

GATE Chemical Engineering Syllabus 2026

The syllabus of the GATE 2026 Chemical Engineering (CH) exam consists of nine sections: Engineering Mathematics, Process Calculations and Thermodynamics, Fluid Mechanics and Mechanical Operations, Heat Transfer, Mass Transfer, Chemical Reaction Engineering, Instrumentation and Process Control, Plant Design and Economics, and Chemical Technology. The candidates are advised to go through the entire GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus 2026 before starting their preparation. In this article, we will discuss the important topics and subject-wise weightage for the GATE Chemical Engineering syllabus.