Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays List 2025: Check Government Holiday with Dates, Download PDF

Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays: Check the list of school holidays to be observed in the year 2025 in the state of Jammu and Kashmir from today, that is, June 23, 2025. Check updates on local holidays and sudden school closures. Download the school holiday list in PDF.

ByAkshita Jolly
Aug 19, 2025, 13:34 IST
J&K School Holidays List 2025: This article presents the school holiday list for the Jammu and Kashmir region for the new academic session, 202, starting from today, that is, June 23, 2025, for 15 days. We have updated all the public and local holidays here and will keep informing you about any sudden school closures due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

Due to severe rain, the IMD has issued alerts for multiple statesThe downpour has caused major issues like waterlogged roads, traffic snarls, and delays for trains and flights. In response, officials are asking citizens to stay indoors and avoid all non-essential travel. Schools and colleges are shut, and many offices have adopted a work-from-home policy as authorities work to manage the situation and conduct rescue operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Summer Holidays List 2025

All government and private schools in Kashmir will observe a 15-day summer vacation starting today, from June 23, 2025, due to the heatwave conditions in the region. The decision was made by the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the students in the region. Srinagar, in particular, has experienced record-breaking temperatures for June. Students can enjoy the summer break and spend some quality time with their parents. 

Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List 2025 with Dates

The school holidays calendar is a schedule or planner that helps students, parents, and teachers keep track of and plan for the various breaks and vacations in an academic year. As the year 2025 is about to begin, everyone would like to know when the holidays are scheduled throughout the academic calendar.

Check below the detailed list of school holidays, breaks, and special events during 2025:

S. No.

Name of the Holiday

Date

Day

1

Republic Day

26.01.2025

Sunday

2

Mahashivratri

26.02.2025

Wednesday

3

Holi (Jammu Province only)

14.03.2025

Friday

4

Shab-I-Qadr*

27.03.2025

Thursday

5

Jumat-ul-Vida*

28.03.2025

Friday

6

1st Navratra

30.03.2025

Sunday

7

Eid-ul-Fitr*

31.03.2025

Monday

8

Yearly Closing of Banks (Banks Only)

01.04.2025

Tuesday

9

Baisakhi

13.04.2025

Sunday

10

Birthday of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

14.04.2025

Monday

11

Buddha Purnima

07.06.2025

Saturday

12

Eid-ul-Azha*

07.06.2025 & 08.06.2025

Saturday & Sunday

13

Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday

05.07.2025

Saturday

14

Ashoora*

06.07.2025

Sunday

15

Independence Day

15.08.2025

Friday

16

Janmashtami

16.08.2025

Saturday

17

Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi*

05.09.2025

Friday

18

Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi*

12.09.2025

Friday

19

Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

23.09.2025

Tuesday

20

Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday

02.10.2025

Thursday

21

Dussehra

20.10.2025

Monday

22

Diwali

26.10.2025

Sunday

23

Accession Day

26.11.2025

Wednesday

24

Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Birthday

15.12.2025

Monday

25

Christmas Day

25.12.2025

Thursday

Note: *All the Muslim Holidays are subject to the appearance of the Moon. 

We are also providing the link to download the official notice of the Jammu and Kashmir holidays. Check the link below and download the PDF for free. 

CHECK: Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays List 2025 FREE PDF Download

Akshita Jolly

