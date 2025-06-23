Jammu and Kashmir School Holidays List 2025: Check Government Holiday with Dates, Download PDF

J&K School Holidays List 2025: This article presents the school holiday list for the Jammu and Kashmir region for the new academic session, 202, starting from today, that is, June 23, 2025, for 15 days. We have updated all the public and local holidays here and will keep informing you about any sudden school closures due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Due to severe rain, the IMD has issued alerts for multiple statesThe downpour has caused major issues like waterlogged roads, traffic snarls, and delays for trains and flights. In response, officials are asking citizens to stay indoors and avoid all non-essential travel. Schools and colleges are shut, and many offices have adopted a work-from-home policy as authorities work to manage the situation and conduct rescue operations.

Jammu and Kashmir Summer Holidays List 2025 All government and private schools in Kashmir will observe a 15-day summer vacation starting today, from June 23, 2025, due to the heatwave conditions in the region. The decision was made by the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the students in the region. Srinagar, in particular, has experienced record-breaking temperatures for June. Students can enjoy the summer break and spend some quality time with their parents. Jammu and Kashmir School Holiday List 2025 with Dates The school holidays calendar is a schedule or planner that helps students, parents, and teachers keep track of and plan for the various breaks and vacations in an academic year. As the year 2025 is about to begin, everyone would like to know when the holidays are scheduled throughout the academic calendar.