Hurun India Rich List 2025: Meet the 10 Youngest Billionaires in India Here!

By Mrigank Chakraborty
Nov 11, 2025

Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha top the list of the youngest billionaires in India, as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025. Check out the list of 10 youngest billionaires in India here!

Youngest Billionaires in India: The latest Hurun Rich List affirms India’s position as a leading economic powerhouse, as evidenced by an exponential surge in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The number of billionaires in India, according to the latest data, stands at 350, a six-fold increase since the introduction of the Hurun India Rich List, 13 years ago.

In this article, we will be looking at the list of the youngest billionaires in India. Leading the chart are Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aditya Palicha (23), the founders of the quick commerce platform Zepto, with an estimated net worth of 4480 crores and 5380 crores, respectively. 

Top 10 Youngest Billionaires in India

The list of the top 10 youngest billionaires in India, as per the Hurun India Rich List, is as follows:

Rank

Name

Age

Wealth in 2025 (INR in Cr)

City of Residence

Company

1

Kaivalya Vohra

22

4,480

Bengaluru

Zepto

1

Aadit Palicha

23

5,380

Mumbai

Zepto

3

Rohan Gupta & Family

26

1,140

New Delhi

Sg Finserve

4

Shashvat Nakrani

27

1,340

Bhavnagar

BharatPe

5

Trishneet Arora

30

1,820

Chandigarh

Tac Security

6

Aravind Srinivas

31

21,190

San Francisco

Perplexity

6

Aditya Kumar Halwasia

31

1,960

Kolkata

Cupid

6

Harsha Reddy Ponguleti

31

1,300

Hyderabad

Raghava Constructions India

6

Hardik Kothiya & family

31

3,970

Surat

Rayzon Solar

6

Ritesh Agarwal

31

14,400

New Delhi

Prism (OYO)

Source: M3M Hurun Indian Rich List 2025

Shashvat Nakrani, the co-founder of BharatPe, leads the 25-30 years segment with an estimated net worth of 1340 million rupees.

Aravind Srinivas is the leader of the pack for the group 30-35. He has a staggering net worth of 21,190 crores, the highest on the list, followed by Ritesh Agarwal of PRISM (OYO) with a estimated net worth of 14,400 crores.

To sum it up, this article covered the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which ranks the youngest billionaires in India.

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Deputy Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

