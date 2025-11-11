Hurun India Rich List 2025: Meet the 10 Youngest Billionaires in India Here!

Youngest Billionaires in India: The latest Hurun Rich List affirms India’s position as a leading economic powerhouse, as evidenced by an exponential surge in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The number of billionaires in India, according to the latest data, stands at 350, a six-fold increase since the introduction of the Hurun India Rich List, 13 years ago.
In this article, we will be looking at the list of the youngest billionaires in India. Leading the chart are Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aditya Palicha (23), the founders of the quick commerce platform Zepto, with an estimated net worth of 4480 crores and 5380 crores, respectively.
Top 10 Youngest Billionaires in India
The list of the top 10 youngest billionaires in India, as per the Hurun India Rich List, is as follows:
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Age
|
Wealth in 2025 (INR in Cr)
|
City of Residence
|
Company
|
1
|
Kaivalya Vohra
|
22
|
4,480
|
Bengaluru
|
Zepto
|
1
|
Aadit Palicha
|
23
|
5,380
|
Mumbai
|
Zepto
|
3
|
Rohan Gupta & Family
|
26
|
1,140
|
New Delhi
|
Sg Finserve
|
4
|
Shashvat Nakrani
|
27
|
1,340
|
Bhavnagar
|
BharatPe
|
5
|
Trishneet Arora
|
30
|
1,820
|
Chandigarh
|
Tac Security
|
6
|
Aravind Srinivas
|
31
|
21,190
|
San Francisco
|
Perplexity
|
6
|
Aditya Kumar Halwasia
|
31
|
1,960
|
Kolkata
|
Cupid
|
6
|
Harsha Reddy Ponguleti
|
31
|
1,300
|
Hyderabad
|
Raghava Constructions India
|
6
|
Hardik Kothiya & family
|
31
|
3,970
|
Surat
|
Rayzon Solar
|
6
|
Ritesh Agarwal
|
31
|
14,400
|
New Delhi
|
Prism (OYO)
Source: M3M Hurun Indian Rich List 2025
Shashvat Nakrani, the co-founder of BharatPe, leads the 25-30 years segment with an estimated net worth of 1340 million rupees.
Aravind Srinivas is the leader of the pack for the group 30-35. He has a staggering net worth of 21,190 crores, the highest on the list, followed by Ritesh Agarwal of PRISM (OYO) with a estimated net worth of 14,400 crores.
To sum it up, this article covered the Hurun India Rich List 2025, which ranks the youngest billionaires in India.
