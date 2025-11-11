Hurun India Rich List 2025: Meet the 10 Youngest Billionaires in India Here!

Youngest Billionaires in India: The latest Hurun Rich List affirms India’s position as a leading economic powerhouse, as evidenced by an exponential surge in the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The number of billionaires in India, according to the latest data, stands at 350, a six-fold increase since the introduction of the Hurun India Rich List, 13 years ago.

In this article, we will be looking at the list of the youngest billionaires in India. Leading the chart are Kaivalya Vohra (22) and Aditya Palicha (23), the founders of the quick commerce platform Zepto, with an estimated net worth of 4480 crores and 5380 crores, respectively.

Top 10 Youngest Billionaires in India

The list of the top 10 youngest billionaires in India, as per the Hurun India Rich List, is as follows: