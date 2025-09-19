Hurun Wealth Report 2025: Top 10 Indian States with Most Millionaire Families

Despite economic challenges, India is rapidly becoming a global center of wealth. There is a steady increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and millionaires in the country.

According to the most recent Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025, 871,700 millionaire families with net worths of at least Rs 8.5 crore (US$1 million) are expected to exist in the nation by this year.

Rising Millionaire Families in India

Compared to 159,900 in 2017 and 458,000 in 2021, this is a significant growth of almost 90% over the course of four years.

Approximately 0.31% of Indians are now members of millionaire families. The research does demonstrate that wealth creation is still highly concentrated, though.

Richest State in India

With 178,600 millionaire families, Maharashtra has strengthened its status as the wealthiest state in the country, a 194% increase since 2021.