RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Hurun Wealth Report 2025: Top 10 Indian States with Most Millionaire Families

By Vidhee Tripathi
Sep 19, 2025, 18:51 IST

India is witnessing a rapid rise in millionaires, with 871,700 millionaire families in 2025, according to the Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025. Maharashtra leads as the wealthiest state with 178,600 millionaire households, while Mumbai remains the "Millionaire Capital" of India. Explore the top states and cities with the most millionaire families.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Despite economic challenges, India is rapidly becoming a global center of wealth. There is a steady increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and millionaires in the country.

According to the most recent Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025, 871,700 millionaire families with net worths of at least Rs 8.5 crore (US$1 million) are expected to exist in the nation by this year.

Rising Millionaire Families in India

Compared to 159,900 in 2017 and 458,000 in 2021, this is a significant growth of almost 90% over the course of four years.

Approximately 0.31% of Indians are now members of millionaire families. The research does demonstrate that wealth creation is still highly concentrated, though.

Richest State in India 

With 178,600 millionaire families, Maharashtra has strengthened its status as the wealthiest state in the country, a 194% increase since 2021.

In Mumbai alone, there are 142,000 of these, solidifying Mumbai's standing as the "Millionaire Capital" of India.

ALSO READ: India’s First Digital Census 2027: Key Features, Dates, and New Changes

Top 10 Indian states with Most Millionaire Families

More than 79% of millionaire families reside in the top 10 states in India. The growth of this group is mostly due to rising GSDP and a tendency toward corporate formalization, especially in the industrial, financial, and technology sectors.

Rank

State

No. of Millionaire Households (2025)

1

Maharashtra

1,78,600

2

Delhi

79,800

3

Tamil Nadu

72,600

4

Karnataka

68,800

5

Gujarat

68,300

6

Uttar Pradesh

57,700

7

Telangana

51,700

8

West Bengal

50,400

9

Rajasthan

33,100

10

Haryana

30,500

Top 10 Indian Cities with Most Millionaire Families

The majority of the Millionaires of the country reside in the following 10 cities:

Rank

City

No. of Millionaire Households (2025)

1

Mumbai

1,42,000

2

New Delhi

68,200

3

Bengaluru

31,600

4

Ahmedabad

26,800

5

Kolkata

26,600

6

Chennai

22,800

7

Pune

22,500

8

Hyderabad

19,800

9

Gurugram

10,100

10

Surat

5,700

Source: Hurun Research Institute; Mercedes-Benz Hurun India Wealth Report 2025  

With more rich families appearing in various states and cities each year, India is seeing an unprecedented increase in wealth.  While states like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra continue to solidify their status as centers of wealth, cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai are spearheading this expansion.  The study's general trend indicates that India is emerging as one of the major contributors to global wealth, even though money is still concentrated in a few places.

ALSO READ: What is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia New Defense Agreement: Check its Effect on India and Global Affairs

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News