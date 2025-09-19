What is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia New Defense Agreement: Check its Effect on India and Global Affairs

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formally established a defense and security alliance that dates back to the 1960s by signing a mutual defense accord.

Following the signing of the deal, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared an embrace. Field Marshal Asim Munir, the influential head of Pakistan's army, was also in attendance.

Although there are still many unanswered questions regarding the agreement, one of its most important provisions, "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," has garnered international attention.

What is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Agreement?

"This agreement aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world." According to the agreement, any attack on one nation would be viewed as an attack on both, as stated in a statement released by the prime minister's office in Pakistan.