What is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia New Defense Agreement: Check its Effect on India and Global Affairs

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan formally established a defense and security alliance that dates back to the 1960s by signing a mutual defense accord.
Following the signing of the deal, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared an embrace. Field Marshal Asim Munir, the influential head of Pakistan's army, was also in attendance.
Although there are still many unanswered questions regarding the agreement, one of its most important provisions, "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both," has garnered international attention.
What is Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Agreement?
"This agreement aims to develop aspects of defense cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression. It reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world." According to the agreement, any attack on one nation would be viewed as an attack on both, as stated in a statement released by the prime minister's office in Pakistan.
Although the agreement had been in the works for some time, it was inked shortly after Israel's recent strike in Qatar. This is the first significant defense agreement an Arab country has signed with a nuclear-armed country, and it comes as the US defense pledge appears more precarious than ever in the face of Israel's escalating aggression.
India’s Stance on this Agreement
Additionally, Saudi Arabia and India also share a long history together that has become stronger in recent years.
"The Government was aware that this development, which formalizes a long-standing arrangement between the two countries, had been under consideration," said Randhir Jaiswal, an official spokeswoman for the Ministry of External Affairs. " We will investigate how this change affects regional and international stability in addition to our own national security."
What does this Mean for India?
The agreement risks shifting Arab backing away from India, gives Pakistan more confidence, and creates uncertainty in future confrontations.
Saudi participation in a South Asian conflict is less of a concern than assistance and symbolism. With Riyadh's support, Pakistan may take a more assertive stand in future conflicts, whether they involve water rights, terrorism, or Kashmir. India might have to contend with a more capable adversary if Saudi funding is used to modernize Pakistan's defenses.
India is now in an awkward diplomatic situation as a result of this. Saudi Arabia is a vital investment partner and its third-largest oil supplier. India also benefits from a growing military alliance with Israel. Maintaining both relationships without coming across as vulnerable or compromised is now the difficult part for India.
What does this Agreement mean for World Politics?
This agreement generates new risks and partnerships across three regions, upending the previous US-centric security framework in the Middle East.
For Israel: A new deterrent against its regional military actions is introduced by the presence of Pakistan's nuclear umbrella.
For India: The agreement gives Pakistan more confidence, raises doubts about upcoming wars, and runs the risk of shifting Arab backing away from India.
For China: This is a hidden strategic boon: a chance to strengthen ties with two important allies while excluding the United States.
For the US: There are now significant doubts about Washington's ability to provide security in the Gulf.
