What is Montreal Protocol? Check its Goal and Significance

Every year, September 16 is observed as World Ozone Day to remind us of the importance of protecting the ozone layer, which shields life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. This day also marks the signing of the historic Montreal Protocol in 1987, a global agreement to phase out ozone-depleting substances.

On this occasion, it becomes essential to look back at the Montreal Protocol, its goals, and the role it continues to play in healing the ozone layer for future generations.

What is the Montreal Protocol?

The goal of the Montreal Protocol, which was established on September 16, 1987, is to preserve the ozone layer by gradually eliminating compounds that deplete it. Since its initial launch on January 1, 1989, it has undergone nine changes in different cities. The Antarctic ozone hole is gradually closing as a result of this international agreement. According to climate projections, the ozone layer will return to 1980 levels globally by 2040 and over Antarctica by 2066. As a result, both people and animals may benefit from improved air quality in large cities like Delhi and Bangalore.