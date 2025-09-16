What is Montreal Protocol? Check its Goal and Significance

Every year, September 16 is observed as World Ozone Day to remind us of the importance of protecting the ozone layer, which shields life on Earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. This day also marks the signing of the historic Montreal Protocol in 1987, a global agreement to phase out ozone-depleting substances.
On this occasion, it becomes essential to look back at the Montreal Protocol, its goals, and the role it continues to play in healing the ozone layer for future generations.
What is the Montreal Protocol?
The goal of the Montreal Protocol, which was established on September 16, 1987, is to preserve the ozone layer by gradually eliminating compounds that deplete it. Since its initial launch on January 1, 1989, it has undergone nine changes in different cities. The Antarctic ozone hole is gradually closing as a result of this international agreement. According to climate projections, the ozone layer will return to 1980 levels globally by 2040 and over Antarctica by 2066. As a result, both people and animals may benefit from improved air quality in large cities like Delhi and Bangalore.
History of the Montreal Protocol
The 1987 Montreal Protocol is a global agreement to gradually phase out the use and manufacturing of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) in order to protect the stratospheric ozone layer. Its objectives have been strengthened by nine changes over the years. These changes were made in:
-
1990 (London)
-
1991 (Nairobi)
-
1992 (Copenhagen
-
1993 (Bangkok)
-
1995 (Vienna)
-
1997 (Montreal)
-
1998 (Australia)
-
1999 (Beijing)
-
2016 (Kigali)
Main Goal of the Montreal Protocol
The Montreal Protocol's declared goal was "Determination to protect the ozone layer by taking precautionary measures to control equitably total global emissions of substances that deplete it with the ultimate objective of their elimination."
The purpose of the Montreal Protocol is to reduce the production and use of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) in order to preserve the ozone layer. It went into force in January 1989 after being signed in 1987. Among the Montreal Protocol's main clauses are:
Key Features of the Montreal Protocol
-
Time-bound reduction: The Protocol establishes precise deadlines for the systematic, phased decrease of ODS consumption.
-
Different responsibilities: The Protocol specifies additional obligations and timelines for both developed and developing nations.
-
Revisions and amendments: The Protocol may be modified in light of new developments in science, technology, and the economy. Nine changes and alterations have already been made to it.
-
Governance: The Montreal Protocol's implementation is supervised by the Meeting of the Parties. The chairman of these parties is supported by the Ozone Secretariat, which is housed at the UN Environment Programme in Nairobi.
-
Provisions in force: Control measures, technical support, data reporting, control level computation, non-compliance, and other topics are all covered by the Montreal Protocol.
India’s Role in the Montreal Protocol
India qualified for aid from the Multilateral Funds to switch from ozone-depleting substances (ODS) to non-ODS technology after joining the Montreal Protocol as a petitioner in 1992. With the creation of an Ozone cell devoted to its implementation, the Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Ministry was instrumental in helping India execute the Montreal Protocol.
India only produced and used one of the 20 chemicals that the Protocol addressed. To comply with the National Strategy for the ODS Protocol, the Ministries have set up particular rules, such as banning the use of CFC in a number of manufacturing processes. Producers, importers, sellers, and stockers of ODS are also required to register their operations.
