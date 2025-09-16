RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
By Prabhat Mishra
Sep 16, 2025, 10:43 IST

World Ozone Day, observed on September 16, commemorates the Vienna Convention (1985) and the Montreal Protocol (1987), landmark agreements to protect the ozone layer. The 2025 theme, 'From Science to Global Action,' highlights global efforts to phase out harmful chemicals like CFCs and HFCs, ensuring climate safety and sustainable development.

World Ozone Day 2025: Check Theme and What is the Vienna Convention & Montreal Protocol for Preservation of the Ozone Layer?

World Ozone Day, which is observed every year on September 16, marks global efforts to protect the ozone layer, which helps protect the Earth by acting as a shield from harmful Ultraviolet (UV ) radiation.

This day is marked by the adoption of the Vienna Convention (1985) and the Montreal Protocol (1987), in 1994 by the UN General Assembly as the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer, which is a landmark agreement to phase out ozone-depleting substances.

In 2025, these two protocols marked a very significant step toward the safety of the Ozone layer, depletion from many harmful gases like CFCs, HFCs and many other chemicals that are destroying the Ozone layer.

What is the Theme of World Ozone Day 2025?

As per the UNEP, the theme for World Ozone Day 2025 is “From Science to Global Action”