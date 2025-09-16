Trivia Question with Answers: Only 2% of True Americans Can Ace This State Borders Challenge!

U.S State Border Quiz: Think you know the U.S. map like the back of your hand? Most people can name all 50 states, but when it comes to which state borders, things get messy real quick. Test yourself with these tricky state border questions, and I tell you only a geography champ can get them all right!
U.S State Borders Quiz
Question 1: Which state shares a border with the most other states?
A) Texas
B) Missouri
C) Tennessee
D) Both b and c
Answer: D) Both b and c
Explanation: Both Tennessee and Missouri touch 8 states each.
Question 2: Which state does not share a border with Canada?
A) Montana
B) North Dakota
C) Idaho
D) Wyoming
Answer: D) Wyoming
Explanation: Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho all touch Canada. Wyoming is close, but nope, it’s blocked by Montana.
Question 3: Which state borders both the Pacific Ocean and another country?
A) California
B) Washington
C) Alaska
D) Oregon
Answer: C) Alaska
Explanation: Alaska borders the Pacific and shares a land border with Canada. California, Washington, and Oregon only touch the Pacific.
Question 4: Which state borders the most Great Lakes?
A) Michigan
B) Wisconsin
C) New York
D) Ohio
Answer: A) Michigan
Explanation: Michigan borders four Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie.
Question 5: Which state borders exactly one other U.S. state?
A) Maine
B) Florida
C) Alaska
D) Hawaii
Answer: A) Maine
Explanation: Maine only touches New Hampshire. Florida borders Georgia and Alabama, while Alaska borders Canada, and Hawaii has no land borders at all.
Question 6: Which of these states does not border the Mississippi River?
A) Arkansas
B) Louisiana
C) Alabama
D) Iowa
Answer: C) Alabama
Explanation: The Mississippi River runs along or through 10 states, but Alabama is too far east.
Question 7: Which state shares the longest border with Mexico?
A) New Mexico
B) Texas
C) Arizona
D) California
Answer: B) Texas
Explanation: Texas has a whopping 1,254 miles of border with Mexico. Arizona, California, and New Mexico all share parts, but much less.
Question 8: Which two states share the shortest border in the U.S.?
A) Arizona & California
B) Rhode Island & Connecticut
C) Texas & Oklahoma
D) Utah & Colorado
Answer: A) Arizona & California
Explanation: They share a border of just under 20 miles along the Colorado River. Super short compared to most state lines!
