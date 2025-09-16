Trivia Question with Answers: Only 2% of True Americans Can Ace This State Borders Challenge!

U.S State Border Quiz: Think you know the U.S. map like the back of your hand? Most people can name all 50 states, but when it comes to which state borders, things get messy real quick. Test yourself with these tricky state border questions, and I tell you only a geography champ can get them all right! Check out: Trivia Questions with Answers: Only 1 in a Million Can Ace This American State Nickname Quiz U.S State Borders Quiz Question 1: Which state shares a border with the most other states? A) Texas B) Missouri C) Tennessee D) Both b and c Answer: D) Both b and c Explanation: Both Tennessee and Missouri touch 8 states each. Question 2: Which state does not share a border with Canada? A) Montana B) North Dakota C) Idaho D) Wyoming Answer: D) Wyoming Explanation: Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho all touch Canada. Wyoming is close, but nope, it’s blocked by Montana.

Question 3: Which state borders both the Pacific Ocean and another country? A) California B) Washington C) Alaska D) Oregon Answer: C) Alaska Explanation: Alaska borders the Pacific and shares a land border with Canada. California, Washington, and Oregon only touch the Pacific. Question 4: Which state borders the most Great Lakes? A) Michigan B) Wisconsin C) New York D) Ohio Answer: A) Michigan Explanation: Michigan borders four Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie. Question 5: Which state borders exactly one other U.S. state? A) Maine B) Florida C) Alaska D) Hawaii Answer: A) Maine Explanation: Maine only touches New Hampshire. Florida borders Georgia and Alabama, while Alaska borders Canada, and Hawaii has no land borders at all. Question 6: Which of these states does not border the Mississippi River?