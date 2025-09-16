Trivia Question with Answers: Only 2% of True Americans Can Ace This State Borders Challenge!

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Sep 16, 2025
Sep 16, 2025, 13:00 EDT

Test your U.S. geography knowledge with this challenging state borders quiz! Only 2% of Americans can ace these tricky questions about which states touch the border Canada or Mexico, and share the Great Lakes or the Mississippi River.

U.S. State Border Quiz
U.S State Border Quiz: Think you know the U.S. map like the back of your hand? Most people can name all 50 states, but when it comes to which state borders, things get messy real quick. Test yourself with these tricky state border questions, and I tell you only a geography champ can get them all right!

U.S State Borders Quiz

Question 1: Which state shares a border with the most other states?

A) Texas

B) Missouri

C) Tennessee

D) Both b and c

Answer: D) Both b and c

Explanation: Both Tennessee and Missouri touch 8 states each.

Question 2: Which state does not share a border with Canada?

A) Montana

B) North Dakota

C) Idaho

D) Wyoming

Answer: D) Wyoming

Explanation: Montana, North Dakota, and Idaho all touch Canada. Wyoming is close, but nope, it’s blocked by Montana.

Question 3: Which state borders both the Pacific Ocean and another country?

A) California

B) Washington

C) Alaska

D) Oregon

Answer: C) Alaska

Explanation: Alaska borders the Pacific and shares a land border with Canada. California, Washington, and Oregon only touch the Pacific.

Question 4: Which state borders the most Great Lakes?

A) Michigan

B) Wisconsin

C) New York

D) Ohio

Answer: A) Michigan

Explanation: Michigan borders four Great Lakes: Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie.

Question 5: Which state borders exactly one other U.S. state?

A) Maine

B) Florida

C) Alaska

D) Hawaii

Answer: A) Maine

Explanation: Maine only touches New Hampshire. Florida borders Georgia and Alabama, while Alaska borders Canada, and Hawaii has no land borders at all.

Question 6: Which of these states does not border the Mississippi River?

A) Arkansas

B) Louisiana

C) Alabama

D) Iowa

Answer: C) Alabama

Explanation: The Mississippi River runs along or through 10 states, but Alabama is too far east.

Question 7: Which state shares the longest border with Mexico?

A) New Mexico

B) Texas

C) Arizona

D) California

Answer: B) Texas

Explanation: Texas has a whopping 1,254 miles of border with Mexico. Arizona, California, and New Mexico all share parts, but much less.

Question 8: Which two states share the shortest border in the U.S.?

A) Arizona & California

B) Rhode Island & Connecticut

C) Texas & Oklahoma

D) Utah & Colorado

Answer: A) Arizona & California

Explanation: They share a border of just under 20 miles along the Colorado River. Super short compared to most state lines!

