Trivia Questions with Answers: Can You Score 10/10 in this U.S Natural Landmarks Quiz Without Using Google!

U.S Landmark Quiz: The U.S. is full of jaw-dropping natural wonders, from massive canyons to sparkling waterfalls and unique rock formations. But how well do you really know them? Let’s put your knowledge to the test with this U.S. Natural Landmarks Quiz. Don’t cheat with Google, just trust your gut and see how many you can get right. Check out: Trivia Questions With Answers: Only a Person with 125+ IQ Can Name All these U.S Inventions Correctly! U.S Landmark Quiz Question 1: Which U.S. state is home to the Grand Canyon? A) Utah B) Arizona C) Nevada D) Colorado Answer: B) Arizona Explanation: The Grand Canyon sits in northern Arizona and is one of the most visited natural landmarks in the world. It’s so massive that it can even be seen from space! Question 2: What’s the tallest mountain in North America?

A) Mount Rainier B) Mount McKinley C) Mount Denali D) Mount Elbert Answer: C) Mount Denali Explanation: Denali, located in Alaska, is the tallest peak in North America at 20,310 feet. Fun fact: it used to be called Mount McKinley, but its original name, ‘Denali,’ was officially restored. Question 3: Niagara Falls lies on the border of the U.S. and which country? A) Mexico B) Canada C) Cuba D) Greenland Answer: B) Canada Explanation: Niagara Falls is shared by the U.S. (New York) and Canada (Ontario). The Canadian side is known for its bigger and more dramatic views, but the U.S. side has amazing close-up spots. Question 4: Which state is home to Yellowstone National Park, famous for Old Faithful geyser? A) Wyoming B) Montana C) Idaho D) Colorado Answer: A) Wyoming Explanation: Most of Yellowstone sits in Wyoming, though it stretches into Montana and Idaho, too. Old Faithful is a geyser that erupts almost on schedule, shooting water high into the air.

Question 5: The natural rock formation ‘Delicate Arch’ is found in which state? A) Utah B) Arizona C) Texas D) Nevada Answer: A) Utah Explanation: Delicate Arch is the famous symbol of Arches National Park in Utah. It’s even featured on Utah’s license plates. Question 6: Which U.S. state has the famous “Everglades” wetlands? A) Louisiana B) Mississippi C) Florida D) Georgia Answer: C) Florida Explanation: The Everglades in southern Florida are home to alligators, manatees, and rare panthers. It’s the largest tropical wilderness in the U.S. Question 7: Mount Rushmore is carved into a granite mountain, but which natural landmark is nearby? A) Badlands National Park B) Devil’s Tower C) Black Hills D) Rocky Mountains Answer: C) Black Hills Explanation: Mount Rushmore is part of the Black Hills region in South Dakota, a beautiful area filled with forests, caves, and unique rock formations.

Question 8: Where can you find the world's largest tree, General Sherman? A) Yosemite National Park B) Sequoia National Park C) Redwood National Park D) Olympic National Park Answer: B) Sequoia National Park Explanation: The General Sherman tree in California's Sequoia National Park is the largest tree by volume on Earth. It's over 2,000 years old! Question 9: Which natural landmark is nicknamed "The Sleeping Giant"? A) Bryce Canyon B) Devil's Tower C) Sleeping Giant State Park D) Crater Lake Answer: C) Sleeping Giant State Park Explanation: Located in Connecticut, this ridge looks like a giant lying on its back. Local legends say a giant warrior was turned to stone there. Question 10: Crater Lake, the deepest lake in the U.S., is found in which state?