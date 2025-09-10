Trivia Questions with Answers: Could You Pass the U.S. Citizenship Test That Only 1% People Pass!

U.S Citizenship Test: Becoming a U.S. citizen isn’t as easy as it sounds. The official citizenship test is famously tough because it checks how much you really know about the country’s history, government, and civic values. Most people think they’d pass it without studying, but honestly, only a small percentage nail it. So, let’s just put your knowledge to the test with some real-style questions from the U.S. Citizenship Test. Check out: Trivia Questions With Answers: Only a Person with 125+ IQ Can Name All these U.S Inventions Correctly! U.S. Citizenship Test Quiz Question 1: Who was the first President of the United States? a) Thomas Jefferson b) George Washington c) Abraham Lincoln d) John Adams Answer: b) George Washington Explanation: George Washington became the first U.S. president in 1789. He’s often called the ‘Father of the Nation’ and set the standard for all future presidents.

Question 2: What is the highest court in the United States? a) The Federal Court b) The Supreme Court c) The District Court d) The State Court Answer: b) The Supreme Court Explanation: The Supreme Court is the top-level court in the U.S. system. It has nine justices who make decisions that affect the entire country. Question 3: How many U.S. Senators are there? a) 50 b) 100 c) 150 d) 435 Answer: b) 100 Explanation: Each state elects two senators, and since there are 50 states, that adds up to 100 senators in total. Question 4: Who wrote the Declaration of Independence? a) Benjamin Franklin b) James Madison c) Thomas Jefferson d) Alexander Hamilton Answer: c) Thomas Jefferson Explanation: Thomas Jefferson drafted most of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, announcing America’s freedom from British rule. Question 5: What year was the Constitution written?

a) 1776 b) 1787 c) 1800 d) 1812 Answer: b) 1787 Explanation: The U.S. Constitution was written in 1787 at the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. It’s the foundation of American law. Question 6: Who was the President during the Great Depression and World War II? a) Woodrow Wilson b) Franklin D. Roosevelt c) Theodore Roosevelt d) Harry S. Truman Answer: b) Franklin D. Roosevelt Explanation: FDR served four terms and guided the U.S. through both the Great Depression and most of World War II. Question 7: What are the first 10 amendments to the Constitution called? a) The Federalist Papers b) The Preamble c) The Bill of Rights d) The Articles of Confederation Answer: c) The Bill of Rights Explanation: The Bill of Rights protects basic freedoms like speech, religion, and the right to a fair trial. Question 8: Who freed the slaves with the Emancipation Proclamation?

a) George Washington b) Ulysses S. Grant c) Abraham Lincoln d) Andrew Jackson Answer: c) Abraham Lincoln Explanation: In 1863, President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring freedom for enslaved people in Confederate states. Question 9: What is the economic system of the United States? a) Communism b) Capitalism c) Socialism d) Feudalism Answer: b) Capitalism Explanation: The U.S. runs on a capitalist system, which means businesses are privately owned and competition drives the economy.

Question 10: What do we call the first 13 states that formed the U.S.? a) The Confederacy b) The Colonies c) The Territories d) The Original Colonies Answer: d) The Original Colonies