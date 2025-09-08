Hi again, history buffs and trivia champs! We are back with another history quiz. So, you claim to know the U.S. inside and out? Let’s put it to the test. A recent survey revealed that only 32% of Americans can correctly name all three branches of government. So, how well do you know the symbols that represent the United States?

Here are some basic yet interesting quiz questions to see if you’re in that elite 1% who can name all these U.S. symbols in just 10 seconds. Let’s go!

U.S. Symbols Trivia Quiz

1. What is the national anthem of the United States?

A) God Bless America

B) The Star-Spangled Banner

C) America the Beautiful

D) My Country, 'Tis of Thee

Answer: B) The Star-Spangled Banner