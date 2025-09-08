Hi again, history buffs and trivia champs! We are back with another history quiz. So, you claim to know the U.S. inside and out? Let’s put it to the test. A recent survey revealed that only 32% of Americans can correctly name all three branches of government. So, how well do you know the symbols that represent the United States?
Here are some basic yet interesting quiz questions to see if you’re in that elite 1% who can name all these U.S. symbols in just 10 seconds. Let’s go!
U.S. Symbols Trivia Quiz
1. What is the national anthem of the United States?
A) God Bless America
B) The Star-Spangled Banner
C) America the Beautiful
D) My Country, 'Tis of Thee
Answer: B) The Star-Spangled Banner
Explanation: Penned by Francis Scott Key during the War of 1812, this anthem became the official national anthem in 1931.
2. Which bird is the national bird of the United States?
A) Bald Eagle
B) American Robin
C) Peregrine Falcon
D) Golden Eagle
Answer: A) Bald Eagle
Explanation: Designated as the national bird in 2024, the bald eagle has been a symbol of strength and freedom since its appearance on the Great Seal in 1782.
3. What do the U.S. flag's 13 stripes represent?
A) The 13 original colonies
B) The 13 Amendment to the Constitution
C) The 13 federal districts
D) The 13 presidents before Lincoln
Answer: A) The 13 original colonies
Explanation: The red and white stripes symbolize the original 13 colonies that declared independence from Britain.
4. Which flower is the national flower of the United States?
A) Daisy
B) Rose
C) Tulip
D) Sunflower
Answer: B) Rose
Explanation: Designated in 1986, the rose represents love and beauty and grows naturally throughout North America.
5. What is the national tree of the United States?
A) Maple
B) Oak
C) Pine
D) Redwood
Answer: B) Oak
Explanation: Designated in 2004, the oak tree symbolizes strength and endurance.
6. What is the national motto of the United States?
A) Liberty and Justice for All
B) In God We Trust
C) E Pluribus Unum
D) United We Stand
Answer: B) In God We Trust
Explanation: Adopted in 1956, this motto reflects the nation's religious heritage.
7. Which animal is the national mammal of the United States?
A) Grizzly Bear
B) American Bison
C) White-tailed Deer
D) Mountain Lion
Answer: B) American Bison
Explanation: Designated in 2016, the bison symbolizes the nation's wildlife heritage.
8. What is the national march of the United States?
A) The Stars and Stripes Forever
B) Semper Fidelis
C) Washington Post March
D) Battle Hymn of the Republic
Answer: A) The Stars and Stripes Forever
Explanation: Composed by John Philip Sousa, this march became the official national march in 1987.
9. What is the national seal of the United States called?
A) Presidential Seal
B) Great Seal of the United States
C) Liberty Seal
D) Federal Seal
Answer: B) Great Seal of the United States
Explanation: Adopted in 1782, it features a bald eagle holding an olive branch and arrows, symbolizing peace and strength.
10. What is the national personification of the United States?
A) Uncle Sam
B) Lady Liberty
C) Columbia
D) Betsy Ross
Answer: A) Uncle Sam
Explanation: A symbol of the U.S. government, Uncle Sam is often depicted as a tall, bearded man dressed in a top hat and suit with stars and stripes.
