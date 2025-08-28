Trivia Questions with Answers: Only True History Nerds Can Pass This Hidden American Revolution Quiz

We've all heard the stories of George Washington crossing the Delaware, the Boston Tea Party, and ‘give me liberty, or give me death!’ But what about the lesser-known, quirky, and sometimes downright strange details of the American Revolution? So, this quiz is not one of your high school history quizzes; only some of the true history nerds can ace it well. But don’t worry, you will get to know some amazing facts on the way. Check out: Trivia Questions With Answers: Only A Person With 150+ IQ Can Pass This US Geography Quiz! American Revolution Quiz Let's see if you can get any of these right! Question 1: The American Revolution was a global conflict. Which major European power, besides France, secretly aided the American colonists from the beginning? a) Spain b) The Netherlands c) Prussia d) Portugal

Answer: a) Spain. Explanation: While France's support is well-known, Spain began providing secret aid to the American rebels even before France formally entered the war. Question 2: What was the name of the African American man who was one of the first to die in the Boston Massacre? a) Peter Salem b) Crispus Attucks c) James Armistead d) Prince Hall Answer: b) Crispus Attucks. Explanation: Crispus Attucks, a sailor of African and Wampanoag descent, was the first person killed in the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. Question 3: Before becoming a spy for the Patriots, what was the occupation of James Armistead? a) A blacksmith b) A shoemaker c) A slave d) A ship's carpenter Answer: c) A slave. Explanation: James Armistead Lafayette, born into slavery, became a double agent for the Continental Army. He infiltrated the British camps, pretending to be a runaway slave, and gained the trust of British General Cornwallis.

Question 4: Which North African state was the first to recognize the United States as an independent nation? a) Egypt b) Morocco c) Algeria d) Tunisia Answer: b) Morocco. Explanation: Morocco officially recognized the U.S. in 1786, being the first country to formally do so. Question 5: What's the real name of the man we know as "Swamp Fox," a guerrilla warfare leader who expertly harassed British forces in the Carolinas? a) Francis Marion b) Nathanael Greene c) Daniel Morgan d) Thomas Sumter Answer: a) Francis Marion. Explanation: Francis Marion earned his nickname, the "Swamp Fox," for his brilliant use of guerrilla tactics in the swamps of South Carolina. Question 6: What was the name given to American colonists who remained loyal to the British Crown during the American Revolution? a) Patriots b) Redcoats

c) Loyalists d) Whigs Answer: c) Loyalists. Explanation: While we focus on the ‘Patriots’ who fought for independence, a significant portion of the American population, loyalists estimated to be around 20%, remained loyal to the King. Question 7:What American Patriot, known for his midnight ride, was also a master silversmith and created the famous engraving of the Boston Massacre? a) Samuel Adams b) John Hancock c) Paul Revere d) Thomas Paine Answer: c) Paul Revere. Explanation: Paul Revere is famous for his warning ride, but he was also a skilled artisan. His most famous work is an engraving titled "The Bloody Massacre in King-Street." Check out: Trivia Questions With Answers: How Well Do You Really Know America Question 8: Before becoming the first Secretary of War, which American general was known as "the book-selling general”?