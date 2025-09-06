NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Trivia Questions with Answers: Think You're a Brand Buff? Guess Where These Iconic U.S. Brands Were Born

By Sneha Singh
Sep 6, 2025, 13:00 EDT

Think you know your favorite U.S. brands? This quiz challenges you to match iconic companies like Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Starbucks, Nike, and Apple to the cities where they started. With 10 fun questions, each with clear answers and explanations, you’ll discover the fascinating origins behind brands we all know and love.

US Brand Trivia Quiz
Ever wondered where your favorite U.S. brands actually started? From the coffee you sip in the morning to the sneakers you wear during your workouts, these iconic brands have fascinating origin stories. Test your knowledge and see if you can match these household names to their hometowns. 

U.S Brand Quiz

Question 1:Where was Coca-Cola first created?

A) New York
B) Atlanta
C) Chicago
D) Los Angeles
Answer: B) Atlanta
Explanation: Coca-Cola was invented in 1886 by Dr. John Pemberton in Atlanta, Georgia, initially as a medicinal tonic. 

Question 2: In which city did McDonald's open its first restaurant?

A) San Francisco
B) San Bernardino
C) Los Angeles
D) Chicago

Answer: B) San Bernardino

Explanation: The McDonald brothers opened their first restaurant in San Bernardino, California, in 1940, known as McDonald's Bar-B-Q. 

Question 3: Where did Starbucks open its first store?

A) Seattle
B) Portland
C) New York
D) San Francisco

Answer: A) Seattle
Explanation: Starbucks opened its first store in 1971 at Seattle's Pike Place Market, selling high-quality coffee beans and equipment. 

Question 4: Nike was originally founded in which state?

A) Oregon
B) California
C) New York
D) Texas

Answer: A) Oregon
Explanation: Nike, initially known as Blue Ribbon Sports, was founded in 1964 by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman in Oregon. 

Question 5: Where was Apple Inc. founded?

A) Cupertino
B) Los Angeles
C) San Francisco
D) Seattle
Answer: A) Cupertino
Explanation: Apple Inc. was founded on April 1, 1976, in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne. 

Question 6: Which city is home to the headquarters of Coca-Cola?

A) Atlanta
B) New York
C) Chicago
D) Los Angeles
Answer: A) Atlanta
Explanation: Coca-Cola's headquarters have been in Atlanta, Georgia, since its inception in 1886. 

Question 7:  In which city did McDonald's introduce its "Speedee Service System"?

A) San Bernardino
B) Chicago

C) New York

D) Los Angeles
Answer: A) San Bernardino

Explanation: The McDonald brothers introduced the "Speedee Service System" in 1948 in San Bernardino, California, revolutionizing the fast-food industry. 

Question 8: Where did Starbucks originate its coffee culture?

A) Seattle
B) Portland
C) San Francisco
D) Los Angeles

Answer: A) Seattle
Explanation: Starbucks originated in Seattle, Washington, where it opened its first store in 1971, setting the foundation for its global coffee culture. 

