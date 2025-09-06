Ever wondered where your favorite U.S. brands actually started? From the coffee you sip in the morning to the sneakers you wear during your workouts, these iconic brands have fascinating origin stories. Test your knowledge and see if you can match these household names to their hometowns.

U.S Brand Quiz

Question 1:Where was Coca-Cola first created?

A) New York

B) Atlanta

C) Chicago

D) Los Angeles

Answer: B) Atlanta

Explanation: Coca-Cola was invented in 1886 by Dr. John Pemberton in Atlanta, Georgia, initially as a medicinal tonic.

Question 2: In which city did McDonald's open its first restaurant?

A) San Francisco

B) San Bernardino

C) Los Angeles

D) Chicago

Answer: B) San Bernardino

Explanation: The McDonald brothers opened their first restaurant in San Bernardino, California, in 1940, known as McDonald's Bar-B-Q.