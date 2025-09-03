Trivia Questions with Answers: 99% Fail in This US Open Quiz- Are You in the 1%?

The US Open isn’t just another stop on the tennis calendar; it’s where legends are made, rivalries ignite, and history gets written under the electric New York night sky. From Arthur Ashe’s groundbreaking victory to Serena Williams’ unmatched dominance, from Federer’s silky five-title streak to Alcaraz’s teen takeover, the US Open has delivered some of the sport’s most unforgettable moments.
But here’s the real question: how well do you actually know the US Open?
This trivia quiz will put your tennis knowledge to the ultimate test with a variety of questions that even casual fans might miss
US Open Trivia Quiz
Q1. Where is the US Open played?
A) Los Angeles
B) New York City
C) Miami
D) Chicago
Answer: B) New York City
Explanation: The US Open is held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, Queens.
Q2. What surface is the US Open currently played on?
A) Grass
B) Clay
C) Hard Court
D) Carpet
Answer: C) Hard Court
Explanation: The US Open is played on DecoTurf, a type of hard court. Fun fact: the tournament actually started on grass courts, then moved to clay in the ’70s, and finally to hard courts in 1978.
Q3. Who was the first man to win the US Open five consecutive times?
A) Roger Federer
B) Pete Sampras
C) Rafael Nadal
D) Novak Djokovic
Answer: A) Roger Federer
Explanation: Federer dominated New York from 2004–2008, winning five straight titles.
Q4. Which American woman has the most US Open singles titles in the Open Era?
A) Chris Evert
B) Serena Williams
C) Venus Williams
D) Martina Navratilova
Answer: A) Chris Evert
Explanation: Chris Evert owns 6 US Open singles titles (tied with Serena Williams).
Q5. What unique feature does the US Open have compared to the other Grand Slams?
A) Night sessions under lights
B) Only Grand Slam with a retractable roof
C) Tie-breaks in deciding sets
D) Free pizza for fans (we wish!)
Answer: C) Tie-breaks in deciding sets
Explanation: The US Open was the first Grand Slam to introduce the tie-break in 1970. Unlike Wimbledon and Roland-Garros, which used to let deciding sets drag on forever.
Q6. Who became the youngest-ever men’s singles champion at the US Open?
A) Pete Sampras
B) Carlos Alcaraz
C) Andy Roddick
D) Björn Borg
Answer: A) Pete Sampras
Explanation: Pete Sampras was just 19 years old when he won in 1990, beating Andre Agassi.
Q7. Which trophy do US Open champions lift?
A) The Wimbledon Plate
B) The Coupe des Mousquetaires
C) The US Open Trophy
D) The Norman Brookes Challenge Cup
Answer: C) The US Open Trophy
Explanation: It’s a silver cup with elegant handles and the champion’s name engraved. Unlike Wimbledon’s gold trophy, the US Open one is a bit more low-key, but still iconic.
Q8. Who was the first player to win the US Open under the lights in a night final?
A) Serena Williams
B) Steffi Graf
C) Patrick Rafter
D) Arthur Ashe
Answer: B) Steffi Graf
Explanation: In 1989, Steffi Graf won the women’s singles final under the bright New York lights.
