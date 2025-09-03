Trivia Questions with Answers: 99% Fail in This US Open Quiz- Are You in the 1%?

The US Open isn’t just another stop on the tennis calendar; it’s where legends are made, rivalries ignite, and history gets written under the electric New York night sky. From Arthur Ashe’s groundbreaking victory to Serena Williams’ unmatched dominance, from Federer’s silky five-title streak to Alcaraz’s teen takeover, the US Open has delivered some of the sport’s most unforgettable moments.

But here’s the real question: how well do you actually know the US Open?

This trivia quiz will put your tennis knowledge to the ultimate test with a variety of questions that even casual fans might miss

US Open Trivia Quiz

Q1. Where is the US Open played?

A) Los Angeles

B) New York City

C) Miami

D) Chicago