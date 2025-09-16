IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Download IB SA Exam City Intimation Slip at mha.gov.in - Hall Ticket Soon

IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Security Assistants/Executive on September 29 and 30, 2025 across the country. The organisation will soon release the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 for a total of 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) posts across the country. The IB Security Assistant City Intimation Slip 2025 has already been released by the concerned authority. Once released, all the candidates registered successfully can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

IB Security City Slip 2025 Download

The IB Security Assistant 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated, has been officially announced. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 will be released separately, prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.