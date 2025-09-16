IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: Download IB SA Exam City Intimation Slip at mha.gov.in - Hall Ticket Soon

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025, Download Now!
Sep 16, 2025

IB SA Admit Card 2025, IB Security Assistant Admit Card Download: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Security Assistants/Executive on September 29 and 30, 2025 across the country. The IB Security Assistant City Intimation Slip 2025 has already been released by the concerned authority. Check the download link.

Get all details about IB Security Assistant Admit Card Download here
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) is all set to conduct the written exam for the posts of Security Assistants/Executive on September 29 and 30, 2025 across the country. The organisation will soon release the IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 for a total of 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) posts across the country. The IB Security Assistant City Intimation Slip 2025 has already been released by the concerned authority. Once released, all the candidates registered successfully can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

IB Security City Slip 2025 Download

The IB Security Assistant 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated, has been officially announced. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 will be released separately, prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website.

IB Security City Slip 2025  Download Link 

 

IB Security Assistant 2025: Overview

Under the recruitment drive, a total of of 4,987 Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe) posts are to be filled.Check the table below for IB Security Assistant Notification 2025 Key Highlights.

Aspect

Details

Organization

Intelligence Bureau (IB), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Post Name

Security Assistant/Executive (SA/Exe)

Total Vacancies

4,987 (State-wise distribution)

Exam date 

September 29 and 30, 2025 

Eligibility

Class 10 pass + Domicile certificate

City Slip Status 

Out

Selection Process

Tier 1 (CBT), Tier 2 (Descriptive), Tier 3 (Interview)

Admit Card Status 

Soon

Official Website

www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in

How to Download IB Security City Slip 2025?

To check the IB Security City Slip 2025, you can download the same after following the steps give below-

  • Visit the official website of MHA.
  • Click on IB Security City Slip 2025 Link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
  • Click on submit and your provisional key will be displayed.
  • Check the provisional key and download it.

