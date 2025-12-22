KVS Teacher Salary: Check Per Month Salary for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts

KVS Teacher Salary: CBSE invites eligible candidates to apply for various KVS teaching posts. This includes Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), and Primary Teachers (PRTs). It attracts a huge number of applicants every year. The best part? It offers a lucrative salary and long-term benefits. You should check the KVS Teacher salary and job profile before applying. This helps you understand whether the role meets your financial expectations. Scroll down to know about the KVS Teacher's monthly salary and other details. KVS Teacher Salary Are you looking for a stable teaching career? Well, you are not alone. You can consider a KVS teaching job. It comes with a good salary, allowances, and job security. Recently, the DA was revised for the Central Government employees in KVS. It has increased from 53% to 55% of the basic pay. This is effective from 1st January 2025. Presently, the basic pay is INR 47600 for PGTs, INR 44900 for TGTs, and INR 35400 for PRTs. KVS teachers will also receive several perks and allowances. You must check the latest KVS Teacher salary structure before applying to avoid confusion.

KVS Teacher Salary for PRT, TGT and PGT The KVS Teacher salary structure includes pay scale, basic pay, allowances, deductions, etc. You should carefully check the salary structure to get an idea of the monthly pay after the appointment. The pay structure varies for every teaching post. Below is the breakdown of the KVS teacher salary for PRT, TGT and PGT: KVS Teacher Salary for PRT The pay scale for the KVS PRT post ranges between Rs. 35400 and Rs. 112400. This pay structure is under pay level 6. Check the detailed KVS Teacher salary structure for Primary Teachers (PRTs): Basic Pay Rs. 35400-112400 Pay Level Level 6 Revised DA (55% of Basic Pay) Rs 19470 HRA (30% of X cities) Rs 10620 Travel Allowances Rs 3600 DA on TA (55%) Rs 1800 Gross Salary INR 70,000-INR 71,000 per month (approx)

KVS Teacher Salary for TGT The pay scale for the KVS TGT post ranges between Rs. 44900-142400 under pay level 7. Let’s see the KVS Teacher salary structure for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs): Basic Pay Rs. 44900-142400 Pay Level Level 7 Revised DA (55% of Basic Pay) Rs 24695 HRA (30% of X cities) Rs 13470 Travel Allowances Rs 3600 DA on TA (55%) Rs 1800 Gross Salary INR 88,000-INR 89,000 per month (approx) KVS Teacher Salary for PGT The pay scale for the KVS PGT post ranges between Rs. 47600-151100 under pay level 8. Let’s see the KVS Teacher salary structure for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs): Basic Pay Rs. 47600-151100 Pay Level Level 8 Revised DA (55% of Basic Pay) Rs 26180 HRA (30% of X cities) Rs 14280 Travel Allowances Rs 3600 DA on TA (55%) Rs 1800 Gross Salary INR 93,000-INR 94,000 per month (approx)

KVS Teacher Salary: Perks & Allowances (Revised) The selected candidates will also be entitled to various perks and allowances based on prescribed guidelines. This will increase the monthly income and reduce financial burden. Check the revised allowances in the KVS Teacher salary: Dearness Allowances: The current rate is 55% of the basic pay. It is effective from 1st January 2025.

House Rent Allowances: The HRA rate is 10% to 30%. It depends on the city of your posting.

Children Education Allowance: Rs 2812.5 per month (fixed)

Hostel Subsidy: Rs 8437.5 per month (fixed)

Children Education Allowance for Divyang children of Govt. employees : Rs 5625 per month(fixed)

Special Allowance for Child Care to women with disabilities: Rs 3750 per month KVS Teacher Job Profile for PRT, TGT and PGT