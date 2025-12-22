School Holiday on 23 December 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 23rd December: As winter tightens its grip across India and the festive season peaks, schools are alternating between closures, hybrid learning and adjusted schedules for 23 December 2025 (Tuesday). Several states have already transitioned into winter vacations, while northern regions grapple with dense fog, cold-wave conditions and hazardous air quality, prompting local authorities to suspend physical classes or switch to hybrid or online modes for student safety. Parents and students are checking official notices daily as the final week before Christmas brings a mix of weather-driven, pollution-related and timetable-based school holiday announcements. Based on the latest state advisories and weather forecasts, here is a comprehensive state-wise update on school closures and academic operations for December 23, 2025.

Delhi–NCR: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Continues Due to Severe AQI and Fog In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), schools remain heavily affected by air pollution and dense winter fog. AQI levels continue in the Severe category, forcing authorities to extend modified school operations on December 23. Nursery to Class 5: Classes to be conducted fully online.

Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11: Schools to follow a hybrid mode, combining limited physical attendance with online learning.

Outdoor activities remain suspended, and health advisories have been issued for children. Uttar Pradesh: Partial Closures and Late Timings Due to Cold Wave In Uttar Pradesh, district administrations have announced partial school closures and revised timings because of dense fog and cold-wave conditions.

In several districts, classes up to Class 8 are suspended.

Senior classes may continue with late morning start times to avoid early cold exposure.

Parents are advised to check local school notices for exact instructions. Punjab and Haryana: Cold Advisory, No Full State Holiday Schools in Punjab and Haryana are largely open on December 23, but are operating under cold-wave advisories. Many schools have: Shifted to winter timings

Reduced outdoor activities

Winter vacations are expected to begin later this month. Bihar: Fog Impacts Morning Classes In Bihar, dense fog has affected visibility across several districts. Some areas have suspended primary classes.

Others are following delayed school timings.

District-level decisions are in place to ensure student safety. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh: Schools Function Normally

Most schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain open on December 23, 2025, with no major weather or pollution alerts reported. Academic activities are continuing as per schedule. West Bengal, Odisha and Eastern States: Regular Classes Continue Schools across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and neighbouring eastern states are functioning normally, though minor timing adjustments may be made in colder districts. State-Wise School Status on 23 December 2025 State / Region School Status Reason Delhi Online & Hybrid Severe AQI, dense fog Noida / NCR Online & Hybrid Pollution advisory Uttar Pradesh Partial closure / late timing Cold wave, fog Punjab Open Cold advisory Haryana Open Winter timing Bihar Partial adjustment Dense fog Kerala Open Normal schedule Tamil Nadu Open No alert Andhra Pradesh Open Regular classes West Bengal Open Normal functioning Odisha Open No holiday announced