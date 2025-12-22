School Holiday on 23 December 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

School Holiday on 23rd December: As winter tightens its grip across India and the festive season peaks, schools are alternating between closures, hybrid learning and adjusted schedules for 23 December 2025 (Tuesday). Several states have already transitioned into winter vacations, while northern regions grapple with dense fog, cold-wave conditions and hazardous air quality, prompting local authorities to suspend physical classes or switch to hybrid or online modes for student safety. Parents and students are checking official notices daily as the final week before Christmas brings a mix of weather-driven, pollution-related and timetable-based school holiday announcements.
Based on the latest state advisories and weather forecasts, here is a comprehensive state-wise update on school closures and academic operations for December 23, 2025.
Delhi–NCR: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Continues Due to Severe AQI and Fog
In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), schools remain heavily affected by air pollution and dense winter fog. AQI levels continue in the Severe category, forcing authorities to extend modified school operations on December 23.
-
Nursery to Class 5: Classes to be conducted fully online.
-
Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11: Schools to follow a hybrid mode, combining limited physical attendance with online learning.
-
Outdoor activities remain suspended, and health advisories have been issued for children.
Uttar Pradesh: Partial Closures and Late Timings Due to Cold Wave
In Uttar Pradesh, district administrations have announced partial school closures and revised timings because of dense fog and cold-wave conditions.
-
In several districts, classes up to Class 8 are suspended.
-
Senior classes may continue with late morning start times to avoid early cold exposure.
Parents are advised to check local school notices for exact instructions.
Punjab and Haryana: Cold Advisory, No Full State Holiday
Schools in Punjab and Haryana are largely open on December 23, but are operating under cold-wave advisories. Many schools have:
-
Shifted to winter timings
-
Reduced outdoor activities
Winter vacations are expected to begin later this month.
Bihar: Fog Impacts Morning Classes
In Bihar, dense fog has affected visibility across several districts.
-
Some areas have suspended primary classes.
-
Others are following delayed school timings.
District-level decisions are in place to ensure student safety.
Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh: Schools Function Normally
Most schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain open on December 23, 2025, with no major weather or pollution alerts reported. Academic activities are continuing as per schedule.
West Bengal, Odisha and Eastern States: Regular Classes Continue
Schools across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and neighbouring eastern states are functioning normally, though minor timing adjustments may be made in colder districts.
State-Wise School Status on 23 December 2025
|
State / Region
|
School Status
|
Reason
|
Delhi
|
Online & Hybrid
|
Severe AQI, dense fog
|
Noida / NCR
|
Online & Hybrid
|
Pollution advisory
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Partial closure / late timing
|
Cold wave, fog
|
Punjab
|
Open
|
Cold advisory
|
Haryana
|
Open
|
Winter timing
|
Bihar
|
Partial adjustment
|
Dense fog
|
Kerala
|
Open
|
Normal schedule
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Open
|
No alert
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Open
|
Regular classes
|
West Bengal
|
Open
|
Normal functioning
|
Odisha
|
Open
|
No holiday announced
What Students and Parents Should Know?
-
Follow official school circulars and district notices daily.
-
Expect online or hybrid classes in pollution-affected regions.
-
Fog and cold waves may lead to last-minute timing changes.
-
Winter vacations and Christmas breaks are approaching in many states.
The school holiday update for December 23, 2025, highlights how winter weather and pollution continue to impact academic schedules, especially in northern India. While Delhi–NCR operates under hybrid and online modes, several states continue normal classes with winter advisories in place. Students and parents are urged to stay connected with school authorities for timely updates as conditions may change quickly during this peak winter period.
