School Holiday on 23 December 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed Tomorrow in THESE States, Check Details Here

By Apeksha Agarwal
Dec 22, 2025, 17:39 IST

Schools across Delhi–NCR are operating in online and hybrid modes on December 23, 2025, due to severe air pollution and dense fog. Several districts in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have announced partial closures or late timings because of cold-wave conditions. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and eastern regions continue normal classes with winter advisories. Students and parents are advised to follow official school notices for the latest updates on schedules and closures.

School Holiday on 23rd December: As winter tightens its grip across India and the festive season peaks, schools are alternating between closures, hybrid learning and adjusted schedules for 23 December 2025 (Tuesday). Several states have already transitioned into winter vacations, while northern regions grapple with dense fog, cold-wave conditions and hazardous air quality, prompting local authorities to suspend physical classes or switch to hybrid or online modes for student safety. Parents and students are checking official notices daily as the final week before Christmas brings a mix of weather-driven, pollution-related and timetable-based school holiday announcements.

Based on the latest state advisories and weather forecasts, here is a comprehensive state-wise update on school closures and academic operations for December 23, 2025.

Delhi–NCR: Holiday and Hybrid/Online Mode Continues Due to Severe AQI and Fog

In Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), schools remain heavily affected by air pollution and dense winter fog. AQI levels continue in the Severe category, forcing authorities to extend modified school operations on December 23.

  • Nursery to Class 5: Classes to be conducted fully online.

  • Classes 6 to 9 and Class 11: Schools to follow a hybrid mode, combining limited physical attendance with online learning.

  • Outdoor activities remain suspended, and health advisories have been issued for children.

Uttar Pradesh: Partial Closures and Late Timings Due to Cold Wave

In Uttar Pradesh, district administrations have announced partial school closures and revised timings because of dense fog and cold-wave conditions.

  • In several districts, classes up to Class 8 are suspended.

  • Senior classes may continue with late morning start times to avoid early cold exposure.
    Parents are advised to check local school notices for exact instructions.

Punjab and Haryana: Cold Advisory, No Full State Holiday

Schools in Punjab and Haryana are largely open on December 23, but are operating under cold-wave advisories. Many schools have:

  • Shifted to winter timings

  • Reduced outdoor activities
    Winter vacations are expected to begin later this month.

Bihar: Fog Impacts Morning Classes

In Bihar, dense fog has affected visibility across several districts.

  • Some areas have suspended primary classes.

  • Others are following delayed school timings.
    District-level decisions are in place to ensure student safety.

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh: Schools Function Normally

Most schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh are expected to remain open on December 23, 2025, with no major weather or pollution alerts reported. Academic activities are continuing as per schedule.

West Bengal, Odisha and Eastern States: Regular Classes Continue

Schools across West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and neighbouring eastern states are functioning normally, though minor timing adjustments may be made in colder districts.

State-Wise School Status on 23 December 2025

State / Region

School Status

Reason

Delhi

Online & Hybrid

Severe AQI, dense fog

Noida / NCR

Online & Hybrid

Pollution advisory

Uttar Pradesh

Partial closure / late timing

Cold wave, fog

Punjab

Open

Cold advisory

Haryana

Open

Winter timing

Bihar

Partial adjustment

Dense fog

Kerala

Open

Normal schedule

Tamil Nadu

Open

No alert

Andhra Pradesh

Open

Regular classes

West Bengal

Open

Normal functioning

Odisha

Open

No holiday announced

What Students and Parents Should Know?

  • Follow official school circulars and district notices daily.

  • Expect online or hybrid classes in pollution-affected regions.

  • Fog and cold waves may lead to last-minute timing changes.

  • Winter vacations and Christmas breaks are approaching in many states.

The school holiday update for December 23, 2025, highlights how winter weather and pollution continue to impact academic schedules, especially in northern India. While Delhi–NCR operates under hybrid and online modes, several states continue normal classes with winter advisories in place. Students and parents are urged to stay connected with school authorities for timely updates as conditions may change quickly during this peak winter period.

Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Content Writer

Apeksha Agarwal, a passionate and aspiring journalist, is dedicated to delivering impactful stories and insightful reports. As an education beat writer, she focuses on providing well-researched and engaging news content. Apeksha's strong foundation in journalism and media is complemented by her creativity, dedication, and attention to detail. Her goal is to inform and inspire audiences through meaningful narratives while continuously adapting to the ever-changing media landscape. She can be reached at apeksha.agarwal@jagrannewmedia.com.

