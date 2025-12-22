Across the world, many states are known for being vast, diverse, and geographically striking. There are regions like Nunavut in Canada, Western Australia, or even Rajasthan in India that stand out for their sheer size and contrasting landscapes. But when the question comes up, which is the largest state in the world? Most people often wonder about entire countries such as Russia or Australia. Let us find out where the largest state in the world is located at, its history, geography, size, and why it is so significant, through this blog. What is the Largest State in the World? (Credits: TripAdvisor) The title of the largest state in the world belongs to the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) in Russia. The answer lies at the subnational level and is located in Siberia. This enormous region spans about 3.1 million square kilometres, which is roughly the size of India. Yet it is home to only around one million people, a result of its extreme Arctic climate and remote terrain.

What is the Geography of the Sakha Republic (Yakutia)? (Credits: Russia Trek) The Sakha Republic (Yakutia) is located in eastern Siberia, Russia, and is known for its extreme climate and vast, remote landscape. It stretches from dense forests in the south to Arctic seas in the north, making it one of the most geographically diverse regions in the world. A large portion of the republic lies above the Arctic Circle, and the entire region is shaped by permanent permafrost. It is bordered by several Russian regions and the Arctic Ocean to the north.

It includes the Laptev and Eastern Siberian Seas and the New Siberian Islands

The highest point is Peak Pobeda (3,003 m)

Landscapes range from Arctic tundra to vast taiga forests

Home to wildlife such as reindeer, polar bears, and Siberian cranes

Location, Size & Population About the Sakha Republic (Yakutia) The region’s extreme climate, remote location, and low population density (approximately 0.32 people per square kilometre) make it unique among the world’s largest subdivisions. Moreover, it is rich in natural resources, including diamonds, gold, and oil, yet most of its vast territory remains untouched wilderness. The significance of the Sakha Republic is that it is larger than many countries. It would rank among the world’s largest nations if it were independent. Attribute Details Location Siberia, Russia Area ~3,083,523 km² (1,190,555 sq mi) Population 996,000 Capital Yakutsk Source: Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) and CIA World Factbook Other Largest Subnational States Besides Sakha, several other enormous states and provinces exist around the world:

#Rank Name Country Area (km²) Population Population Density (per km²) 2 Western Australia Australia 2,527,013 2,685,165 1.06 3 Krasnoyarsk Krai Russia 2,366,797 2,846,000 1.2 4 Greenland Danish Realm 2,166,086 56,081 0.028 5 Nunavut Canada 1,997,923 39,589 0.02 6 Queensland Australia 1,729,742 5,240,520 2.83 These regions are defined by their vast size but often low population density as it highlights the challenges of inhabiting and managing such large territories. Why Sakha Stands Out? Sakha’s size is truly staggering, stretching across frozen tundras, taiga forests, and mountain ranges. Unlike smaller states or provinces, its low population density emphasizes the scale and isolation of the region. The capital, Yakutsk, is considered one of the coldest major cities in the world, with winter temperatures frequently dropping below -40°C (-40°F).