Who Secured the Jersey Sponsorship for Team India? Check Here

Apollo Tyres has acquired the jersey sponsorship rights of the Indian cricket team for a five-year agreement until March 31, 2028. The agreement spans around 140 matches with bilateral series and International Cricket Council (ICC) events. Apollo Tyres will be paying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) a sum of around INR 4.5 crore for every bilateral match and INR 1.72 crore per ICC match. The overall value of the deal comes around INR 579 crore. Apollo Tyres: Bidding Process and Rivals The rights to the sponsorship were given after the BCCI conducted a bidding process on September 16, 2025. Apollo Tyres bid more than rivals Canva and JK Cement, whose bids were INR 554 crore and INR 477 crore, respectively. Birla Optus Paints had also expressed interest but did not bid in the final round.

Reason for Sponsorship Vacancy The sponsorship was left vacant after the existing sponsor, Dream11, disassociated themselves from the Indian cricket team. The move followed the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which prohibited real-money gaming and betting apps. Dream11's departure occurred shortly before the Asia Cup 2025, when the Indian men's team competed without any jersey sponsor. Coverage and Visibility Apollo Tyres' branding will be on the Indian men's and women's cricket teams' international format jerseys. The new partnership is set to start appearing in official games from later in September 2025 with India A's home series and subsequent Indian team bilateral matches and ICC tournaments up to and including 2028. The BCCI’s conditions for the bidding process excluded companies involved in gaming, betting, cryptocurrency, tobacco, alcoholic beverages, and some other sectors. This regulatory framework influenced the pool of bidders and shaped the sponsorship landscape.