Which State Is Called The Paradise on Earth?

Paradise on Earth: Kashmir is known worldwide as Paradise on Earth. The Mughal emperor Jahangir famously said, “If there is paradise on Earth, it is here, it is here, it is here.” Surrounded by the mighty Himalayas, Kashmir is blessed with snow-covered peaks, shimmering lakes, blooming gardens, and lush valleys that look like a painting. Its natural charm, combined with its unique culture, makes it one of the most beautiful places in the world. Keep reading more about Kashmir. Why is Kashmir Called Paradise on Earth? The beauty of Kashmir is unmatched. Each corner of the valley reflects a heavenly charm, whether it is the sparkling Dal Lake, the colourful tulip gardens, or the snow-filled slopes of Gulmarg. Its serene environment, combined with fresh air and breathtaking views, makes Kashmir deserving of the title Paradise on Earth.

Natural Beauty of Kashmir Kashmir is filled with scenic wonders. The valley is dotted with rivers, lakes, meadows, and forests. Dal Lake, known for its houseboats and Shikaras, looks magical at sunrise and sunset. Gulmarg is a favourite for skiing and snow sports, while Pahalgam and Sonmarg are famous for their green meadows and crystal-clear rivers. The Mughal gardens in Srinagar add a royal touch with fountains, flowers, and ancient designs. Kashmir: Culture And Hospitality Beyond landscapes, Kashmir’s culture is equally captivating. People are known for their warm hospitality, treating guests with care and respect. The handicrafts of Kashmir, like Pashmina shawls, carpets, and paper-mâché art, are world-famous. Kashmiri food is rich in flavour, with dishes like Rogan Josh, Yakhni, and the traditional saffron-infused Kahwa tea that symbolise Kashmiri warmth.

Kashmir’s Saffron – The Red Gold Kashmir is the only region in India where saffron, also called “red gold”, is grown. The town of Pampore, near Srinagar, is famous for its saffron fields that bloom with purple flowers in autumn. Kashmiri saffron is considered one of the finest in the world because of its deep red colour, strong aroma, and medicinal value. India is one of the leading producers of saffron, and most of it comes from Kashmir, making it a proud symbol of the valley’s heritage. Best Time to Visit Kashmir Kashmir is beautiful in all seasons, and each season gives a different experience, making it a year-round paradise. •Spring (March–May): The valley comes alive with flowers, especially the famous Tulip Garden in Srinagar. Apple orchards and almond blossoms make this season colourful and refreshing.

•Summer (June–August): The weather remains pleasant and cool, making it perfect for houseboat stays on Dal Lake, Shikara rides, and exploring Pahalgam or Sonmarg. It is the best time for family trips and honeymoons. •Autumn (September–November): The Chinar trees turn golden and red, covering the valley in warm colours. It is also the season when saffron flowers bloom in Pampore, making fields look magical. •Winter (December–February): Snowfall transforms Kashmir into a white wonderland. Gulmarg is a hub for skiing and snowboarding, and the frozen lakes and snowy mountains make this season feel like a fairytale. Every season offers something unique, so the best time to visit Kashmir depends on what kind of experience you want, flowers, adventure, snow, or colours of autumn. Interesting Facts About Kashmir

1. Jahangir’s Famous Words The Mughal emperor Jahangir described Kashmir as “Paradise on Earth”. His love for the valley can be seen in the Mughal gardens he built, which still stand as symbols of royal beauty and design. 2. Dal Lake and Floating Gardens Dal Lake is not just a lake; it is the heart of Srinagar. It has floating gardens called “Rad” where vegetables and flowers are grown. Houseboats and Shikaras on Dal Lake attract tourists from all over the world. 3. Gulmarg Gondola – Among the Highest in the World The Gulmarg Gondola is one of the highest cable cars in the world, reaching up to 4,000 metres above sea level. It offers breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains and is a must-visit for adventure lovers. 4. Kashmir’s Saffron – Red Gold of India Kashmir produces world-famous saffron, often called “red gold”. It is grown in Pampore and is known for its rich aroma and colour. Kashmiri saffron is considered one of the best in the world.