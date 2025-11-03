SSC CPO Application Correction Window 2025 Now Open at ssc.gov.in - Check Dates & Instructions Here

SSC CPO Correction 2025: The Staff Selection Commission has activated the application correction link for SSC CPO 2025 exam. All those who wish to make changes in their application form can do so by visiting the official website at ssc.gov.in. The SSC CPO application form correction window 2025 is activated from November 3 to 5. Candidates are required to pay Rs 200 for the first correction and Rs 500 for the second correction. This is the last opportunity for candidates to correct any discrepancies they may have made. In this article, you can check the SSC CPO application correction dates, step-by-step process to edit the online form, fees and more. Also, find SSC CPO Application Form Correction Link here. SSC CPO Application Form Correction 2025 SSC has activated the SSC CPO Application Form Correction 2025 link on its official website, ssc.gov.in. Aspirants can modify their application forms till November 5. They are required to provide the login to their account to edit the application form. No correction in particulars will be entertained after the due date. Candidates need to submit the additional fee either through credit/debit/net banking/UPI for SSC CPO 2025 application correction.

SSC CPO Application Form Correction Dates The commission has invited applications for 5308 Sub-Inspector posts. The online application process concluded on October 16. The dates for SSC CPO form correction are November 3 to 5. Events Dates SSC CPO 2025 Notification Release Date 26 September SSC CPO Apply Online 2025 Start Date 26 September SSC CPO Last Date 16 October Last date for making fee payment (Online) 17 October SSC CPO Application Form Correction 3 to 5 November SSC CPO Online Form Correction 2025 Link As per the official notification, the SSC CPO application form correction window 2025 will remain open for 2 days. Post it, no requests for editing in particulars will be entertained by the commission. The direct SSC CPO application correction link is provided below for your convenience.