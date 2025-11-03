JEE Main 2026 Session 1: NTA Confirms No Calculators for Exam, Revised Information Bulletin Issued at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026: The National Testing Agency has issued a clarification with regard to the use of virtual calculator for the JEE Main 2026 Exam. According to the official notification shared, “in the information bulletin issued, it has been mentioned that an on-screen standard calculator will be available during he CBT mode exams". This feature is however forms part of the generic test conducting platform and does not apply for the JEE Main 2026 exams to be conducted by the NTA as the use oif calculators in any form is not permitted during the exam.

NTA commenced the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 applications on October 31, 2025. The last date for candidates to apply for the session 1 exam is November 27, 2025. The JEE Main 2026 session 1 applications are now live at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates must make sure they complete the registration process before the given deadline.