ICAI CA Toppers 2025: Check CA Foundation, Intermediate Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Marks, Check Here

Key Points
- CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate September 2025 exam results out today, November 3, 2025.
- Candidates can check their scores online at icai.org.
- Candidates will need their roll and registration numbers to check their scores.
ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Final and Intermediate Result for September 2025 today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the September 2025 exams can now check the CA final and intermediate results online on the official Website at icai.org. Candidates will need to download the scorecard online on the official website or on the link provided here using their ICAI CA Exam 2025 roll number and registration number.
ICAI CA Result 2025 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to ICAI CA September Result 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
ICAI CA September 2025 Result expected date
|
Board name
|
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26 September
|
Official website
|
icai.org
|
Stream
|
Chartered Accountant
|
Programmes
|
Foundation
Intermediate
Final
|
Exam dates
|
Intermediate:
Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025
Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025
Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025
|
Result date
|
November 3, 2025
ICAI CA Result 2025 Pass Percentage
Candidates can check the pass percentage of candidates who appeared in the CA Foundation September 2025 exams in the following table:
|
Gender
|
No. of Candidates appeared
|
No. of Candidates passed
|
Pass percentage
|
Male
|
51,120
|
8,046
|
15.74%
|
Female
|
47,707
|
6,563
|
13.76%
|
Total
|
98,827
|
14,609
|
14.78%
ICAI CA Result 2025 Topper’s List
Candidates can check the stream-wise topper’s list here:
ICAI CA Result 2025 Foundation
|
Rank
|
Candidate’s Name
|
Score
|
1
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
2
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
3
|
TBA
|
TBA
ICAI CA Result 2025 Final
|
Rank
|
Candidate’s Name
|
Score
|
1
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
2
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
3
|
TBA
|
TBA
ICAI CA Result 2025 Intermediate
|
Rank
|
Candidate’s Name
|
Score
|
1
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
2
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
3
|
TBA
|
TBA
How to Check ICAI CA September Result 2025?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICAI CA Result 2025 September session for foundation, final, and intermediate here:
- Visit the official website at icai.org
- On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA foundation/ final/ intermediate result link
- In the log in window, enter your roll number and registration number
- ICAI CA foundation, final, intermediate result will appear
- Check your details and download scorecard for further reference
DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025
DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Final Result 2025
DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025
