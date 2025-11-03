Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

ICAI CA Toppers 2025: Check CA Foundation, Intermediate Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Marks, Check Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 3, 2025, 12:10 IST

The ICAI released the CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate September 2025 exam results today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can check their scores online at icai.org using their roll and registration numbers.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate September 2025 exam results out today, November 3, 2025.
CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate September 2025 exam results out today, November 3, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • CA Foundation, Final, and Intermediate September 2025 exam results out today, November 3, 2025.
  • Candidates can check their scores online at icai.org.
  • Candidates will need their roll and registration numbers to check their scores.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Final and Intermediate Result for September 2025 today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the September 2025 exams can now check the CA final and intermediate results online on the official Website at icai.org. Candidates will need to download the scorecard online on the official website or on the link provided here using their ICAI CA Exam 2025 roll number and registration number. 

ICAI CA Result 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the following table carrying the important details related to ICAI CA September Result 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

ICAI CA September 2025 Result expected date 

Board name 

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

Academic year 

2025-26 September 

Official website 

icai.org

Stream 

Chartered Accountant

Programmes 

Foundation

Intermediate

Final 

Exam dates 

Intermediate: 

Group 1: September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

Group 2: September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

Result date 

November 3, 2025

ICAI CA Result 2025 Pass Percentage

Candidates can check the pass percentage of candidates who appeared in the CA Foundation September 2025 exams in the following table:

Gender 

No. of Candidates appeared

No. of Candidates passed

Pass percentage 

Male 

51,120

8,046

15.74%

Female 

47,707

6,563

13.76%

Total

98,827

14,609

14.78%

ICAI CA Result 2025 Topper’s List

Candidates can check the stream-wise topper’s list here: 

ICAI CA Result 2025 Foundation 

Rank 

Candidate’s Name 

Score 

1

TBA

TBA

2

TBA

TBA

3

TBA

TBA

ICAI CA Result 2025 Final

Rank 

Candidate’s Name 

Score 

1

TBA

TBA

2

TBA

TBA

3

TBA

TBA

ICAI CA Result 2025 Intermediate  

Rank 

Candidate’s Name 

Score 

1

TBA

TBA

2

TBA

TBA

3

TBA

TBA

Also Read | GATE 2026: Application Correction window Closes TODAY at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here

How to Check ICAI CA September Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICAI CA Result 2025 September session for foundation, final, and intermediate here: 

  1. Visit the official website at icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the ICAI CA foundation/ final/ intermediate result link
  3. In the log in window, enter your roll number and registration number
  4. ICAI CA foundation, final, intermediate result will appear
  5. Check your details and download scorecard for further reference

DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Foundation Result 2025

DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Final Result 2025

DIRECT LINK - ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2025

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.  

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News