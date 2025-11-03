ICAI CA Toppers 2025: Check CA Foundation, Intermediate Toppers List, Pass Percentage and Marks, Check Here

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the Chartered Accountants (CA) Foundation, Final and Intermediate Result for September 2025 today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the September 2025 exams can now check the CA final and intermediate results online on the official Website at icai.org. Candidates will need to download the scorecard online on the official website or on the link provided here using their ICAI CA Exam 2025 roll number and registration number.

ICAI CA Result 2025 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to ICAI CA September Result 2025: