Delhi NCR Youth Demand Responsible OTT: Recommend Regulation of Content

Key Points
The youth from Delhi NCR have voiced their opinion on the rising influence of OTT Platforms in India in a session under Dainik Jagran Abhimat. Jagran Abhimat is a campaign initiated by Dainik Jagran, designed to amplify the voices of India’s youth on the most pressing national issues.
Youth who participated in the session expressed their admiration for OTTs ability to democratize content creation, empower independent filmmakers and provide a space for fresh talent. Some also put forth a firm belief that creative freedom must be balanced with cultural responsibility.
A Delhi University student who was a part of the session highlighted the OTT platforms' impact on breaking traditional barriers of mainstream media. OTT has given us a stage for voices that were never heard before, stories that are raw, real, and relatable. This is the opinion resonated by those who see OTT as a boon for independent directors, actors and writers who struggle to find space in conventional film and TV industries.
Concerns were, however, raised regarding the increasing normalisation of profanity, abusive language and explicit content on OTT Platforms. there is a fine line between creativity and recklessness said a youth attending the session. Examples like the controversial Sacred Games and Mirzapur were highlighted, which have sparked debates over their use of vulgar language and violent content despite being critically acclaimed.
Teens are beginning to adopt the language from these shows into their conversations, which is affecting their behaviour and how they communicate with their peers and families.
The youth participating in Dainik Jagran Abimat also agreed that OTT Platforms are a powerful tool for creative expression and need to adopt a more responsible approach to content. regulations are required to ensure that content consumed does not harm the cultural fabric of the society or negatively influence rounger audiences, the panel stated.
The conclusion of the session came with the call for OTT content regulation not to stifle creativity but to ensure that it aligns with values that resonate with the broader public including the youth. OTT platforms can thrive without crossing boundaries, offering engaging content that respects cultural norms while still fostering innovation.
