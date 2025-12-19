Delhi NCR Youth Demand Responsible OTT: Recommend Regulation of Content

The youth from Delhi NCR have voiced their opinion on the rising influence of OTT Platforms in India in a session under Dainik Jagran Abhimat. Jagran Abhimat is a campaign initiated by Dainik Jagran, designed to amplify the voices of India’s youth on the most pressing national issues.

Youth who participated in the session expressed their admiration for OTTs ability to democratize content creation, empower independent filmmakers and provide a space for fresh talent. Some also put forth a firm belief that creative freedom must be balanced with cultural responsibility.

A Delhi University student who was a part of the session highlighted the OTT platforms' impact on breaking traditional barriers of mainstream media. OTT has given us a stage for voices that were never heard before, stories that are raw, real, and relatable. This is the opinion resonated by those who see OTT as a boon for independent directors, actors and writers who struggle to find space in conventional film and TV industries.