GATE 2026: Application Correction window Closes TODAY at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 3, 2025, 11:41 IST

GATE 2026 Application: IIT Guwahati to close the GATE 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates can edit their application details on gate2026.iitg.ac.in or goaps.iitg.ac.in using their registration ID.

Key Points

  • Candidates can edit application details on gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
  • Candidates will need to use their registration ID at goaps.iitg.ac.in.

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit and rectify their details submitted in the application form may do so on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in or the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Students will need to use their registration ID to log in to change their particulars.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

GATE 2026 application correction deadline 

Exam name 

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)

Board name 

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Application portal 

goaps.iitg.ac.in

Stream 

Engineering 

Scale 

Nation-wide 

Level 

Postgraduate 

Exam dates 

February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026

Programme 

MTech (Master’s in Technology)

Login credential 

Registration ID

GATE 2026 Application Form Correction Fee

Candidates will need to pay a prescribed fee to edit the fields in their application form in select categories. The fields excluding the following need not require the online fee. Check the detailed categories of GATE 2026 application and their respective correction charges:

Categories 

Fee 

Name 

INR 500

Date of birth

INR 500

Exam cities

INR 500

Existing paper

INR 500

Adding second paper

INR 500

Gender to female

INR 500

Gender from female to other 

INR 500 + INR 900 = INR 1,400

Category to SC/ST

INR 500

Category from SC/ST to any other

Female/PwD: INR 500
Others: INR 1,400 

Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic

INR 500

PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic

Female/PwD: INR 500
Others: INR 1,400

Other changes

INR 500

DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 Application Log In

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

