GATE 2026: Application Correction window Closes TODAY at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here

GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit and rectify their details submitted in the application form may do so on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in or the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Students will need to use their registration ID to log in to change their particulars.

GATE 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam: