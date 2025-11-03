GATE 2026: Application Correction window Closes TODAY at gate2026.iitg.ac.in; Check Details Here

Key Points
- IIT Guwahati closes the GATE 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025.
- Candidates can edit application details on gate2026.iitg.ac.in.
- Candidates will need to use their registration ID at goaps.iitg.ac.in.
GATE 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who wish to edit and rectify their details submitted in the application form may do so on the official website at gate2026.iitg.ac.in or the official GATE Online Application Processing System (GOAPS) portal at goaps.iitg.ac.in. Students will need to use their registration ID to log in to change their particulars.
GATE 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details related to GATE 2026 exam:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
GATE 2026 application correction deadline
|
Exam name
|
Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE)
|
Board name
|
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
gate2026.iitg.ac.in
|
Application portal
|
goaps.iitg.ac.in
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Scale
|
Nation-wide
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Exam dates
|
February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026
|
Programme
|
MTech (Master’s in Technology)
|
Login credential
|
Registration ID
GATE 2026 Application Form Correction Fee
Candidates will need to pay a prescribed fee to edit the fields in their application form in select categories. The fields excluding the following need not require the online fee. Check the detailed categories of GATE 2026 application and their respective correction charges:
|
Categories
|
Fee
|
Name
|
INR 500
|
Date of birth
|
INR 500
|
Exam cities
|
INR 500
|
Existing paper
|
INR 500
|
Adding second paper
|
INR 500
|
Gender to female
|
INR 500
|
Gender from female to other
|
INR 500 + INR 900 = INR 1,400
|
Category to SC/ST
|
INR 500
|
Category from SC/ST to any other
|
Female/PwD: INR 500
|
Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic
|
INR 500
|
PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic
|
Female/PwD: INR 500
|
Other changes
|
INR 500
DIRECT LINK - GATE 2026 Application Log In
