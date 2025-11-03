Top 10 Democratic Countries in the World 2025

In 2025, global democracy expresses both deep-seated strengths and changing challenges, yet some countries serve as exemplary standards of democratic governance. According to the most recent Democracy Index, composed by the Economist Intelligence Unit in light of comprehensive comparisons with regard to electoral processes, the functions of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties, the top spots remain dominated by Scandinavian and Western European nations, while notable mentions from Oceania and Central Europe are also included.

These countries serve as examples of stable political institutions, robust protection of civil rights, transparent governance, and active citizen engagement-features identified as critical in upholding them as full democracies.

The following list reflects nations from Norway, which leads in political stability and civil liberties, to Switzerland and its unique model of direct democracy; each has consistently upheld democratic values that make them global benchmarks.