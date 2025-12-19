MGU Result 2025 OUT at mgu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Result PDF

MG University Result 2025 OUT: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kottayam has recently released the results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA(Honours), BCA(Honours), and Other exams. Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mgu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the MGU results 2025 by their PRN. MG University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam, released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- mgu.ac.in.

Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025 Click here How to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025 Candidates can check their various semester results for UG, PG, and professional courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA(Honours), BCA(Honours), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MGU result PDF 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website- mgu.ac.in. Step 2: Check ‘Examinations’ Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Results’ segment given there. Step 4: Select your course in the given list. Step 5: Select your exam, enter your PRN, and click on ‘Get Result’ Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. Direct Links to Download MGU Result PDF Check here the direct link for MGU Results for various examinations.

Course Result Links First Semester MGU – UGP (Honours)/ MGU- BBA(Honours)/ MGUBCA(Honours) 2025 Admission Regular/ 2024 Admission Improvement/Reappearance Examinations November 2025 Click here 2024 Admission – Third Semester MGU-UGP (Hons) / MGU – BBA (Hons) / MGU – BCA (Hons) October 2025 Click here 2024 Admission – Second Semester MGU-UGP (Honours) Click here 2024 Admission – First Semester MGU-UGP (Hons) Examination November 2024 Click here Mahatma Gandhi University: Highlights Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) is located in Kottayam, Kerala. It was established in the year 1983. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). MGU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.