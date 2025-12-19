MGU Result 2025 OUT at mgu.ac.in: Direct Link to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Result PDF

Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Dec 19, 2025, 18:20 IST

MG University Result 2025 OUT: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kottayam declared the results of the various UG, PG, and professional courses on its official website- mgu.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Mahatma Gandhi University result.

MG University Result 2025 OUT: Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) Kottayam has recently released the results for various UG, PG, and professional courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA(Honours), BCA(Honours), and Other exams. Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- mgu.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the MGU results 2025 by their PRN.

As per the latest update, Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam, released the results of various semesters for UG, PG, and professional programs. The students can check their Mahatma Gandhi University Kottayam results PDF on the official exam portal of the University- mgu.ac.in. 

Click here

How to Download Mahatma Gandhi University Result 2025

Candidates can check their various semester results for UG, PG, and professional courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA(Honours), BCA(Honours), and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MGU result PDF 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- mgu.ac.in.

Step 2: Check ‘Examinations’

Step 3: Click on ‘Exam Results’ segment given there.

Step 4: Select your course in the given list.

Step 5: Select your exam, enter your PRN, and click on ‘Get Result’

Step 6: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference. 

Check here the direct link for MGU Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

First Semester MGU – UGP (Honours)/ MGU- BBA(Honours)/ MGUBCA(Honours) 2025 Admission Regular/ 2024 Admission Improvement/Reappearance Examinations November 2025

Click here

2024 Admission – Third Semester MGU-UGP (Hons) / MGU – BBA (Hons) / MGU – BCA (Hons) October 2025

Click here

2024 Admission – Second Semester MGU-UGP (Honours)

Click here

2024 Admission – First Semester MGU-UGP (Hons) Examination November 2024

Click here

Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) is located in Kottayam, Kerala. It was established in the year 1983. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

MGU offers various UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in departments like the Faculty of Science, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, and Management.

University Name

Mahatma Gandhi University 

Established

1983

Location

Kottayam, Kerala

MGU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

