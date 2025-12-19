Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
Focus
Quick Links

AP TET Answer Key 2025 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 19, 2025, 17:01 IST

AP TET Answer Key 2025 has been released on December 19, by the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) on its official website. The provisional answer key has been released for various subjects in pdf format. Candidates can raise their objections, if any in online mode. Check all details here. 

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

AP TET Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department on December 19, has released the AP TET Answer Key 2025 for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). The provisional answer key for different languages is available to download at the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) was conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards. Candidates who appeared in the AP TET Exam can download the answer key with a response sheet and raise their objections, if any, in online mode.

Download AP TET Answer Key 2025

Candidates who have appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. The provisional answer key download link with subjects wise is available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-

AP TET Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link

 

AP TET Answer Key 2025 Overview

Candidates can raise their objections in online mode against the provisional answer key for AP TET 2025 exam. The Subject expert committee constituted by SCERT (The State Academic Authority) is the final authority to redress the objections on the initial key. The detailed information about the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is summarised below.

Institution  The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh
Post Name  Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET)
Exam Date  December 10, 2025 onwards
Answer Key status Out
Official Website  https://aptet.apcfss.in/

How To Download AP TET Answer Key 2025?

Candidates appeared in the exam are advised to download the AP TET Answer Key 2025 through the official website which are available in subject wise in pdf format. You can donwload the answer key after following the steps given below.

Step 1 : Visit the official website of The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh at - https://aptet.apcfss.in/
Step 2: Click on the link for the provisional answer key or question paper corresponding to your exam date on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to click on the subject code to get the answer key on the home page.
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News