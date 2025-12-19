AP TET Answer Key 2025 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

AP TET Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department on December 19, has released the AP TET Answer Key 2025 for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). The provisional answer key for different languages is available to download at the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) was conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards. Candidates who appeared in the AP TET Exam can download the answer key with a response sheet and raise their objections, if any, in online mode.

Download AP TET Answer Key 2025

Candidates who have appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. The provisional answer key download link with subjects wise is available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-