AP TET Answer Key 2025 Released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

AP TET Answer Key 2025: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department on December 19, has released the AP TET Answer Key 2025 for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET). The provisional answer key for different languages is available to download at the official website-https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The AP TET 2025 (Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test) was conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards. Candidates who appeared in the AP TET Exam can download the answer key with a response sheet and raise their objections, if any, in online mode.
Download AP TET Answer Key 2025
Candidates who have appeared in the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) conducted from December 10, 2025 onwards are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. The provisional answer key download link with subjects wise is available on the official website. You can download the answer key directly through the link given below-
AP TET Answer Key 2025 Overview
Candidates can raise their objections in online mode against the provisional answer key for AP TET 2025 exam. The Subject expert committee constituted by SCERT (The State Academic Authority) is the final authority to redress the objections on the initial key. The detailed information about the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test is summarised below.
|Institution
|The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh
|Post Name
|Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET)
|Exam Date
|December 10, 2025 onwards
|Answer Key status
|Out
|Official Website
|https://aptet.apcfss.in/
How To Download AP TET Answer Key 2025?
Candidates appeared in the exam are advised to download the AP TET Answer Key 2025 through the official website which are available in subject wise in pdf format. You can donwload the answer key after following the steps given below.
Step 1 : Visit the official website of The School Education Department, Andhra Pradesh at - https://aptet.apcfss.in/
Step 2: Click on the link for the provisional answer key or question paper corresponding to your exam date on the home page.
Step 3: You will have to click on the subject code to get the answer key on the home page.
Step 4: Download and save it for future reference.
