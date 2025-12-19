TS TET Previous Year Paper: Download Previous Year Paper PDFs for Paper 1 and Paper 2

TS TET Previous Year Papers: TS TET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) previous year papers are essential for effective preparation. These papers help in analyzing the methodology in which the question paper is framed and around which topics the questions are mostly asked. Candidates must solve the previous year papers to understand the exam pattern, question trends, section-wise difficulty, and to improve speed and accuracy. Aspirants can find the links to download the question papers below.

TS TET Previous Year Papers

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) is a state-level exam conducted by the Department of School Education to determine eligibility for teaching positions in government and aided schools in Telangana. The exam consists of two papers: