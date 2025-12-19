TS TET Previous Year Paper: Download Previous Year Paper PDFs for Paper 1 and Paper 2

TS TET Previous Year Papers: TS TET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) previous year papers are essential for effective preparation. These papers help in analyzing the methodology in which the question paper is framed and around which topics the questions are mostly asked. Candidates must solve the previous year papers to understand the exam pattern, question trends, section-wise difficulty, and to improve speed and accuracy. Aspirants can find the links to download the question papers below.
The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) is a state-level exam conducted by the Department of School Education to determine eligibility for teaching positions in government and aided schools in Telangana. The exam consists of two papers:
-
Paper I: for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V
-
Paper II: for candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII
The TS TET is scheduled to be conducted bewteen 03rd to 31st January 2026. The candidates are advised to gear up their preparation levels and start practising using the TS TET previous year papers.
Importance of TS TET Previous Year Papers
Solving TS TET previous year papers is highly beneficial for aspirants because:
-
They provide a comprehensive idea of the exam pattern, question types, and topic distribution
-
Candidates become familiar with the difficulty level and recurring topics.
-
Thorugh regular practice, candidates can improve time management, speed, and accuracy.
-
Practising and then analyzing the papers will help ther candidates idedntify their weak areas.
TS TET Previous Year Question Paper Download
Candidates can download the TS TET previous year question paper PDF for June 2025 for both Paper I and Paper II in the table below:
|
TS TET Paper I June 2025
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Shift
|
Download Link
|
20th June
|
Telugu
|
Shift 2
|
23rd June
|
Hindi
|
Shift 1
|
Urdu
|
Tamil
|
Marathi
|
Kannada
|
Bengali
|
24th June
|
Telugu
|
27th June
|
Telugu
|
PAPER II Mathematics and Science
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Download Link
|
18th June
|
Mathematics and Science Telugu
|
19th June
|
Mathematics and Science Telugu
|
24th June
|
Mathematics and Science Telugu
|
30th June
|
Mathematics and Science Kannada
|
Mathematics and Science Marathi
|
Mathematics and Science Urdu
|
Mathematics and Science Tamil
|
Mathematics and Science Sanskrit
|
Mathematics and Science Hindi
|
PAPER II Social Studies
|
Date
|
Subject
|
Download Link
|
28th June
|
Social Telugu
|
29th June
|
Social Telugu
|
30th June
|
Social Tamil
|
Social Kannada
|
Social Hindi
|
Social Marathi
|
Social Sanskrit
|
Social Urdu
How to Use TS TET Previous Year Papers Effectively
Practising through the TS TET previous year papers is very effective in the preparation journey. Here are some tips to use these papers effectively:
-
Finish the TS TET syllabus first: Candidates must complete the TS TET Syllabus first before start practising from the previous year papers.
-
Simulate test conditions: It is advisable that the paper must be attempted in one go in order to analyze the performance in the exact conditions.
-
Use a rough OMR sheet: Candidates should use the OMR sheet to mark the answers as it will help in managing the time and will help you on the actual exam day.
-
Analyse your performance: After attempting the paper, candidates must analyze the paper for their performance and to know where they stand in their preparation.
Benefits of Practising TS TET Previous Year Papers
-
Understanding the Exam Pattern: Practising regularly through the previous year papers will help in understanding the exam pattern better.
-
Improved Speed and Accuracy: Solving the questions on a regular basis will help improve the questions with more speed and accuracy in the allotted timeframe.
-
Understanding Question Trends: Analyzing and practising with the past papers will help in understanding the questions trends, as to how the questions are being framed around a topic.
-
Boost Confidence: Practising regularly will automatically leads to build confidence and the aspirant become more exam ready.
TS TET Exam Pattern
Understanding the TS TET exam pattern is crucial before you start solving previous year papers. Both papers consist of 150 questions totalling to 150 marks. The TS TET consists of objective type questions and the time duration allotted for each paper is 2 hours 30 minutes.
TS TET Paper I Exam Pattern (Classes I to V)
|
Subject
|
Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I
|
30
|
30
|
Language II
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies (EVS)
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
TS TET Paper II Exam Pattern (Classes VI to VIII)
Paper II includes:
-
Child Development & Pedagogy
-
Language I
-
Language II
-
Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies
Both papers are MCQ-based and usually include no negative marking.
