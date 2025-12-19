Rajasthan VDO Result 2025
TS TET Previous Year Paper: Download Previous Year Paper PDFs for Paper 1 and Paper 2

By Upasna Choudhary
Dec 19, 2025, 18:15 IST

Candidates who are going to appear for the TS TET exam must download the TS TET Previous Year Papers PDF from this page and start practising now. The TS TET is going to be conducted between 03rd to 31st January 2026. So hurry up and level up your preparation.

TS TET Previous Year Papers
TS TET Previous Year Papers: TS TET (Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test) previous year papers are essential for effective preparation. These papers help in analyzing the methodology in which the question paper is framed and around which topics the questions are mostly asked. Candidates must solve the previous year papers to understand the exam pattern, question trends, section-wise difficulty, and to improve speed and accuracy. Aspirants can find the links to download the question papers below.

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) is a state-level exam conducted by the Department of School Education to determine eligibility for teaching positions in government and aided schools in Telangana. The exam consists of two papers:

  • Paper I: for candidates aspiring to teach Classes I to V

  • Paper II: for candidates aspiring to teach Classes VI to VIII

The TS TET is scheduled to be conducted bewteen 03rd to 31st January 2026. The candidates are advised to gear up their preparation levels and start practising using the TS TET previous year papers.

Importance of TS TET Previous Year Papers

Solving TS TET previous year papers is highly beneficial for aspirants because:

  • They provide a comprehensive idea of the exam pattern, question types, and topic distribution

  • Candidates become familiar with the difficulty level and recurring topics.

  • Thorugh regular practice, candidates can improve time management, speed, and accuracy.

  • Practising and then analyzing the papers will help ther candidates idedntify their weak areas.

TS TET Previous Year Question Paper Download

Candidates can download the TS TET previous year question paper PDF for June 2025 for both Paper I and Paper II in the table below:

TS TET Paper I June 2025

Date

Subject

Shift

Download Link

20th June

Telugu

Shift 2

Download PDF

23rd June

Hindi

Shift 1

Download PDF
 

Urdu

  

Download PDF
 

Tamil

  

Download PDF
 

Marathi

  

Download PDF
 

Kannada

  

Download PDF
 

Bengali

  

Download PDF

24th June

Telugu

  

Download PDF

27th June

Telugu

  

Download PDF

 

PAPER II Mathematics and Science

Date

Subject

Download Link

18th June

Mathematics and Science Telugu

Download PDF

19th June

Mathematics and Science Telugu

Download PDF

24th June

Mathematics and Science Telugu

Download PDF



30th June

Mathematics and Science Kannada

Download PDF

Mathematics and Science Marathi 

Download PDF

Mathematics and Science Urdu

Download PDF

Mathematics and Science Tamil

Download PDF

Mathematics and Science Sanskrit

Download PDF

Mathematics and Science Hindi

Download PDF

 

PAPER II Social Studies

Date

Subject

Download Link

28th June

Social Telugu

Download PDF

29th June

Social Telugu

Download PDF



30th June

Social Tamil

Download PDF

Social Kannada

Download PDF

Social Hindi

Download PDF

Social Marathi

Download PDF

Social Sanskrit

Download PDF

Social Urdu

Download PDF

How to Use TS TET Previous Year Papers Effectively

Practising through the TS TET previous year papers is very effective in the preparation journey. Here are some tips to use these papers effectively:

  • Finish the TS TET syllabus first: Candidates must complete the TS TET Syllabus first before start practising from the previous year papers.

  • Simulate test conditions: It is advisable that the paper must be attempted in one go in order to analyze the performance in the exact conditions.

  • Use a rough OMR sheet: Candidates should use the OMR sheet to mark the answers as it will help in managing the time and will help you on the actual exam day.

  • Analyse your performance: After attempting the paper, candidates must analyze the paper for their performance and to know where they stand in their preparation.

Benefits of Practising TS TET Previous Year Papers

  • Understanding the Exam Pattern: Practising regularly through the previous year papers will help in understanding the exam pattern better.

  • Improved Speed and Accuracy: Solving the questions on a regular basis will help improve the questions with more speed and accuracy in the allotted timeframe.

  • Understanding Question Trends: Analyzing and practising with the past papers will help in understanding the questions trends, as to how the questions are being framed around a topic.

  • Boost Confidence: Practising regularly will automatically leads to build confidence and the aspirant become more exam ready.

TS TET Exam Pattern

Understanding the TS TET exam pattern is crucial before you start solving previous year papers. Both papers consist of 150 questions totalling to 150 marks. The TS TET consists of objective type questions and the time duration allotted for each paper is 2 hours 30 minutes.

TS TET Paper I Exam Pattern (Classes I to V)

Subject

Questions

Marks

Child Development & Pedagogy

30

30

Language I

30

30

Language II

30

30

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies (EVS)

30

30

Total

150

150

TS TET Paper II Exam Pattern (Classes VI to VIII)

Paper II includes:

  • Child Development & Pedagogy

  • Language I

  • Language II

  • Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies

Both papers are MCQ-based and usually include no negative marking.

