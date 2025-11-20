TS TET Syllabus 2025: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDF with Exam Pattern - Link Here

TS TET Syllabus 2025: The TS TET (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test) is conducted every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across the state. Those who are preparing must start with the syllabus. Go through the TS TET syllabus thoroughly to have knowledge about the topics that are required to be covered. The syllabus is the most crucial part in any exam journey. Candidates are required to prepare their strategy for approaching the exam by analyzing the syllabus carefully.

The TS TET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper. Paper 1 is to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is to teach Classes 6 to 8.

TS TET Syllabus 2025

The TS TET exam is going to be held in the month of January 2026. Those who are aspiring for the TS TET exam must start preparing now. The candidates need to follow a strict strategy. Prepare a better study plan according to the syllabus and follow it diligently. Both papers of TS TET follow a structured approach to evaluate child development pedagogy, language proficiency, subject knowledge, and teaching methodology. Having a clear understanding of the TS TET syllabus helps candidates plan strategically and focus on core areas.