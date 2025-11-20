TS TET Syllabus 2025: Download Paper 1 & Paper 2 PDF with Exam Pattern - Link Here

TS TET Syllabus 2025: The TS TET (Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test) is conducted every year to determine the eligibility of candidates for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across the state. Those who are preparing must start with the syllabus. Go through the TS TET syllabus thoroughly to have knowledge about the topics that are required to be covered. The syllabus is the most crucial part in any exam journey. Candidates are required to prepare their strategy for approaching the exam by analyzing the syllabus carefully.
The TS TET exam consists of two papers- Paper 1 and Paper. Paper 1 is to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is to teach Classes 6 to 8.
TS TET Syllabus 2025
The TS TET exam is going to be held in the month of January 2026. Those who are aspiring for the TS TET exam must start preparing now. The candidates need to follow a strict strategy. Prepare a better study plan according to the syllabus and follow it diligently. Both papers of TS TET follow a structured approach to evaluate child development pedagogy, language proficiency, subject knowledge, and teaching methodology. Having a clear understanding of the TS TET syllabus helps candidates plan strategically and focus on core areas.
TS TET Syllabus 2025 Key Highlights
The TS TET exam is conducted by the Telangana School Education Department to certify candidates eligible for teaching Classes 1 to 8 in government, aided, and private schools across the state. Check the key highlights of the TS TET exam.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Department of School Education, Government of Telangana
|
Exam Name
|
Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET)
|
Purpose
|
Eligibility for teaching Classes 1 to 8
|
Papers
|
Paper I (Classes 1-5) & Paper II (Classes 6-8)
|
Exam Mode
|
OMR-based Offline Test
|
Total Questions
|
150 per paper
|
Total Marks
|
150 marks
|
Duration
|
2 Hours 30 Minutes
|
Marking Scheme
|
+1 mark per question; no negative marking
|
Certificate Validity
|
Lifetime
TS TET Exam Pattern 2025
Having an understanding of the TS TET exam pattern is very crucial for sailing through the exam. The TS TET exam pattern for Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been explained below.
TS TET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2025
The TS TET Paper is for Classes 1 to 5. TS TET Paper 1 exam pattern consists of five sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Environmental Studies which forms a total of 150 questions for 150 marks, meaning each question carries 1 mark.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Tamil / Kannada / Marathi)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
TS TET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2025
The TS TET Paper 2 is for Classes 6 to 8. TS TET Paper 2 exam pattern consists of five sections- Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies which forms a total of 150 questions for 150 marks, meaning each question carries 1 mark.
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Child Development & Pedagogy
|
30
|
30
|
Language I (Telugu / Urdu / Hindi / Tamil / Kannada / Marathi)
|
30
|
30
|
Language II (English)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics & Science OR Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
TS TET Syllabus 2025 PDF Download
Candidates can download the TS TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 PDFs from the link provided below. These syllabus PDF will help you gauge through the difficult journey of the exam.
|
TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus
|
TS TET Paper 2 Syllabus
TS TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2025
The TS TET Paper 1 syllabus covers generic topics and tests pedagogical understanding, language skills, and subject knowledge required to teach primary classes.
1. Child Development & Pedagogy (Classroom Learning Process)
Child Development
-
Concept and principles of development
-
Physical, cognitive, emotional, and social development
-
Developmental milestones and learning characteristics of children aged 6–11
-
Individual differences among learners
Learning & Pedagogy
-
How children learn and think
-
Constructivism and learning
-
Motivation and learning
-
Factors affecting learning
-
Teaching-learning process, learner-centered education
-
Classroom management, inclusive education
-
Understanding children with special needs
2. Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Tamil/Kannada/Marathi)
Language Comprehension
-
Unseen passage (prose/poetry)
-
Vocabulary and grammar
Language Pedagogy
-
Principles of language teaching
-
Learning and acquisition
-
Language skills (listening, speaking, reading, writing)
-
Multilingual classroom challenges
-
Teaching-learning materials (TLM)
-
Remedial teaching
3. Language II (English)
Comprehension
-
Prose passage
-
Poetic comprehension
Pedagogy of Language Development
-
Language teaching methods
-
Grammar and functional grammar
-
Skills of language
-
Teaching-learning materials
-
Common errors and remedial teaching
English Grammar Topics
-
Tenses
-
Articles
-
Prepositions
-
Conjunctions
-
Active & passive voice
-
Direct & indirect speech
-
Sentence structure
4. Mathematics
Content
-
Number system: Whole numbers, fractions, decimals
-
Arithmetic operations
-
Measurement (length, weight, volume, time)
-
Geometry: Shapes, spatial understanding
-
Data handling
Pedagogy
-
Problem-solving strategies
-
Logical thinking
-
Error analysis & remedial teaching
-
Use of TLM and activity-based learning
5. Environmental Studies (EVS)
Content
-
Family and relationships
-
Food, water, shelter
-
Travel, communication
-
Plants & animals
-
Health, hygiene, safety
-
Natural resources
-
Weather and climate
Pedagogy
-
Inquiry-based learning
-
Environmental awareness
-
Teaching-learning materials
-
Activities and experimentation
TS TET Paper 2 Syllabus 2025
The TS TET Paper 2 evaluates deeper content knowledge and pedagogical skills for upper primary classes (Classes 6 to 8). Check the detailed Paper 2 syllabus below.
1. Child Development & Pedagogy
Child Development (Aged 11–14)
-
Adolescent development characteristics
-
Emotional and social adjustment
-
Cognitive development theories: Piaget, Vygotsky, Kohlberg
Learning & Pedagogy
-
Learning theories (Bruner, Bandura, Skinner)
-
Classroom processes
-
Inclusive education
-
Children with special needs
-
Child-centered & activity-based learning
2. Language I (Telugu/Urdu/Hindi/Tamil/Kannada/Marathi)
Language Comprehension
-
Unseen passages
-
Vocabulary and grammar
Language Pedagogy
-
Teaching language at upper primary level
-
Language acquisition vs. learning
-
Methods of language teaching
-
Assessment of language skills
-
Error analysis and remediation
3. Language II (English)
-
Reading comprehension
-
Vocabulary and grammar
-
Communicative English
-
Pedagogy of English language teaching
4. Mathematics & Science (For Maths/Science Teachers)
Mathematics Content
-
Number system
-
Algebraic expressions & equations
-
Geometry: Lines, triangles, quadrilaterals
-
Mensuration
-
Data interpretation
Science Content
-
Physics: Motion, force, energy
-
Chemistry: Matter, properties, changes
-
Biology: Life processes, nutrition, reproduction
-
Environmental science
Pedagogy
-
Problem-solving approach
-
Inquiry-based teaching
-
Experiments and practical learning
-
Diagnostic and remedial teaching
5. Social Studies (For Social Studies Teachers)
Content
-
History: Ancient to modern India, culture, civilization
-
Geography: Earth, landforms, climate, resources
-
Civics: Government, constitution, democracy
Pedagogy
-
Teaching strategies for social sciences
-
Project-based and activity-based learning
-
Use of maps, charts, and models
