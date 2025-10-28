Rajasthan VDO Exam City Slip 2025 OUT
List of Top Trending Halloween Costumes: As Per Last 10 Years of U.S. Google Trends Stats!

By Alisha Louis
Oct 28, 2025, 14:54 IST

What is this year's most popular Halloween costume? With Halloween just around the corner, thinking of new Halloween costumes can be confusing. Check the list of top trending Halloween costumes in the U.S. over the last 10 years, based on official Google Trends stats and FrightGeist data.

What is this year's most popular Halloween costume? With Halloween 2025 just around the corner, thinking of new Halloween costumes can be confusing. Choosing a Halloween costume in the United States often reflects big moments in pop culture and digital search trends. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent over $3.8 billion on costumes in 2024 alone, showing how influential these trends have become. 

Every year, Google Trends and its FrightGeist project identify which costumes are capturing national interest. Looking back at the past decade, each year featured at least one standout Halloween character, helping define the spirit of Halloween for millions of celebrants. Check the list of top trending Halloween costumes in the U.S. over the last 10 years, based on official Google Trends stats and FrightGeist data.

Over the past 10 years, Halloween costumes in the U.S. have been shaped by pop culture, internet memes, and viral hits, with Google Trends and FrightGeist offering the most accurate annual pulse. These trends highlight American creativity and reflect shifting interests across generations.

Year

Trending Costume

Pop Culture Origin or Description

2025

Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters

Animated movie character, major trend

2024

Shrunken Head Bob

Social media pop culture

2023

Weird Barbie

"Barbie" movie, unique look

2022

Huggy Wuggy

Viral video game character

2021

Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney animated film

2020

Joe Exotic

Netflix's "Tiger King" series

2019

VSCO Girl

Social media-driven fashion trend

2018

Skull Trooper from Fortnite

Popular video game skin

2017

Uma from Descendants

Disney Channel sequel character

2016

Harambe

Viral gorilla meme

2015

Evie from Descendants

Disney Channel movie character

( Source - FrightGeist )

This decade-long timeline reveals how streaming hits, games, and viral content actively steer America’s costume choices each October.

Here are the top trending Halloween costumes based on U.S. Google Trends over the last 10 years, along with insights into the 2025 standouts: Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters, Shrunken Head Bob, and Weird Barbie. Each description is around 30 words.

_top trending halloween costumes as per google trends

Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters

Rumi—HUNTR/X’s lead from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters—is 2025’s hottest pick. Features bold purple hair, a vibrant jacket, lace-up boots, and idol style, making it super popular with younger and Asian-American fans.

Shrunken Head Bob

Shrunken Head Bob, from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024), surged as a quirky, nostalgic choice. Recognizable wild hair, shrunken features, creepy smile—celebrates the movie’s cult status and ghoulish humor, appealing to Beetlejuice fans of all ages.

Weird Barbie

Weird Barbie, inspired by the 2023 Barbie Movie, is a playful, eccentric costume: colorful spiky wig, mismatched wild dress, clownish makeup, joyful oddness. It’s trendy for bold spirits and Barbie fans wanting to stand out.

What is Google FrightGeist?

Google FrightGeist launches every October to track nationwide and local Halloween costume search trends. This helps users see the most popular halloween costume in real-time and by region. It uses Google Trends data to create a searchable database that spotlights evolving interests, bringing transparency to what Americans are planning to wear.

  • Google FrightGeist analyzes search volume and year-over-year costume trend data to showcase which costumes are rising fastest each season.

  • It showcases both the most searched and the fastest-rising costumes, helping retailers and party-goers pick timely ideas.

  • Marketers, content creators, and brands use FrightGeist insights to tailor products, campaigns, and news coverage for Halloween.

Conclusion

Halloween costume trends in the United States over the last decade tell a fascinating story of pop culture impact and shifting social interests, all documented by Google Trends and FrightGeist. Whether influenced by viral memes or blockbuster films, each year’s choice reflects what’s captivating Americans at that moment—helping every celebration feel current and creative.

    FAQs

    • Why do Halloween costumes change every year?
      +
      Trends shift based on viral moments, hit movies, and pop culture, constantly refreshing the most popular costume picks each year.
    • How does Google FrightGeist help Halloween shoppers?
      +
      FrightGeist shows both trending and most popular costumes, helping users pick on-trend Halloween outfits easily.
    • What costume topped Google Trends for Halloween 2025?
      +
      "Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters" topped the Google Trends list for U.S. Halloween costumes in 2025.

