What is this year's most popular Halloween costume? With Halloween 2025 just around the corner, thinking of new Halloween costumes can be confusing. Choosing a Halloween costume in the United States often reflects big moments in pop culture and digital search trends. According to the National Retail Federation, Americans spent over $3.8 billion on costumes in 2024 alone, showing how influential these trends have become. Every year, Google Trends and its FrightGeist project identify which costumes are capturing national interest. Looking back at the past decade, each year featured at least one standout Halloween character, helping define the spirit of Halloween for millions of celebrants. Check the list of top trending Halloween costumes in the U.S. over the last 10 years, based on official Google Trends stats and FrightGeist data.

List of Top Trending Halloween Costumes: As Per Last 10 Years of U.S. Google Trends Stats! Over the past 10 years, Halloween costumes in the U.S. have been shaped by pop culture, internet memes, and viral hits, with Google Trends and FrightGeist offering the most accurate annual pulse. These trends highlight American creativity and reflect shifting interests across generations. Year Trending Costume Pop Culture Origin or Description 2025 Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters Animated movie character, major trend 2024 Shrunken Head Bob Social media pop culture 2023 Weird Barbie "Barbie" movie, unique look 2022 Huggy Wuggy Viral video game character 2021 Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon Disney animated film 2020 Joe Exotic Netflix's "Tiger King" series 2019 VSCO Girl Social media-driven fashion trend 2018 Skull Trooper from Fortnite Popular video game skin 2017 Uma from Descendants Disney Channel sequel character 2016 Harambe Viral gorilla meme 2015 Evie from Descendants Disney Channel movie character

( Source - FrightGeist ) This decade-long timeline reveals how streaming hits, games, and viral content actively steer America’s costume choices each October. Top Trending Halloween Costumes: As Per Last 10 Years of U.S. Google Trends Stats Here are the top trending Halloween costumes based on U.S. Google Trends over the last 10 years, along with insights into the 2025 standouts: Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters, Shrunken Head Bob, and Weird Barbie. Each description is around 30 words. Rumi from KPop Demon Hunters Rumi—HUNTR/X’s lead from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters—is 2025’s hottest pick. Features bold purple hair, a vibrant jacket, lace-up boots, and idol style, making it super popular with younger and Asian-American fans. Shrunken Head Bob Shrunken Head Bob, from Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice (2024), surged as a quirky, nostalgic choice. Recognizable wild hair, shrunken features, creepy smile—celebrates the movie’s cult status and ghoulish humor, appealing to Beetlejuice fans of all ages.