What is Adultoween? Halloween is no longer just a celebration for children, adults in the U.S. are now leading the charge for spooky season festivities. According to the Ferrero Halloween Report 2025, 47% of U.S. adults say Halloween is their favorite holiday, surpassing even the December holidays for many. The trend is now being called “Adultoween” in the U.S. viral news.

Adultoween reflects a cultural shift in how grown-ups engage with costumes, parties, haunted houses, and premium candies. A remarkable 71% of parents admit halloween 2025 is for grown-ups. This booming adult Halloween culture shows no signs of slowing down. Learn what is “Adultoween” and why is the Adult Halloween trend emerging currently.

What is Adultoween?

Adultoween refers to the modern trend of adults actively celebrating Halloween, often with child-free parties, elaborate costumes, and upscale candy. It emphasizes adult-oriented parties, candy collecting, costumes, and “child-free” activities, making Halloween as meaningful for grown-ups as for kids. Adultoween has evolved into a cultural movement, erasing age limits on fun and self-expression.