What is Adultoween? Halloween is no longer just a celebration for children, adults in the U.S. are now leading the charge for spooky season festivities. According to the Ferrero Halloween Report 2025, 47% of U.S. adults say Halloween is their favorite holiday, surpassing even the December holidays for many. The trend is now being called “Adultoween” in the U.S. viral news.
Adultoween reflects a cultural shift in how grown-ups engage with costumes, parties, haunted houses, and premium candies. A remarkable 71% of parents admit halloween 2025 is for grown-ups. This booming adult Halloween culture shows no signs of slowing down. Learn what is “Adultoween” and why is the Adult Halloween trend emerging currently.
What is Adultoween?
Adultoween refers to the modern trend of adults actively celebrating Halloween, often with child-free parties, elaborate costumes, and upscale candy. It emphasizes adult-oriented parties, candy collecting, costumes, and “child-free” activities, making Halloween as meaningful for grown-ups as for kids. Adultoween has evolved into a cultural movement, erasing age limits on fun and self-expression.
47% of Adults Say Halloween is their Favorite Holiday
A striking 47% of grown-ups now place Halloween above traditional favorites, according to the Ferrero Halloween Report. See more stats from the 2025 Ferrero survey:
|
Statistic/Group
|
Percentage/Finding
|
Adults who say Halloween is favorite holiday
|
47%
|
Parents admit Halloween is for grown-ups as well
|
71%
|
Adults see Halloween as much for adults as kids
|
62%
|
Adults wanting adult-only Halloween night
|
54%
|
Adults buy candy for the occasion, even if they don’t expect trick-or-treaters
|
64%
|
Men who buy extra candy for themselves
|
65%
|
Women who buy extra candy for themselves
|
55%
|
Adults nostalgic for trick-or-treating
|
60%
|
Full-sized candy bars as top pick
|
76%
|
Adults spending the same or more in 2025
|
73%
|
Parents who save extra candy for themselves
|
71%
These findings show that Halloween is widely popular among U.S. adults with vibrant, personalized celebrations at its core.
Why are Adult Halloween Trends Emerging?
Adult Halloween trends are emerging as 62% of adults see Halloween 2025 as much for themselves as the kids. These are the reasons why Adult Halloween is in the trends right now:
-
The rise of cosplay, nostalgia, and social media has made costumes and themed parties more accessible and desirable to adults.
-
Adults seek social connection, stress relief, and creativity through Halloween events, haunted house visits, and competitive decorating.
-
Premium candy, curated parties, and themed events cater to grown-up tastes and create new traditions.
-
71% of parents view Halloween as “their” fun occasion too, not just for kids.
-
Retailers and brands now target adults with specialized treats and exclusive experiences.
Adultoween is a reflection of changing lifestyles, escapism, and renewed community spirit around one of America’s favorite holidays.
Conclusion
Halloween 2025 is the year of Adultoween: nearly half of all U.S. adults consider it their top holiday. The Ferrero survey shows that grown-ups are driving a surge in spending, decorating, costuming, and indulgent treats. From premium candy to vibrant social gatherings, adults have firmly reclaimed Halloween as their own, making autumn a season of creativity, nostalgia, and spirited fun.
