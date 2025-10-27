IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Alisha Louis
Oct 27, 2025, 09:26 EDT

What is Adultoween? Halloween is no longer just a celebration for children. A new Ferrero survey finds 47% of U.S. adults say Halloween is their favorite holiday. Learn what is “Adultoween”  in the U.S. viral news and why is the Adult Halloween trend emerging currently. 

What is Adultoween?
What is Adultoween? Halloween is no longer just a celebration for children, adults in the U.S. are now leading the charge for spooky season festivities. According to the Ferrero Halloween Report 2025, 47% of U.S. adults say Halloween is their favorite holiday, surpassing even the December holidays for many. The trend is now being called “Adultoween” in the U.S. viral news.  

Adultoween reflects a cultural shift in how grown-ups engage with costumes, parties, haunted houses, and premium candies. A remarkable 71% of parents admit halloween 2025 is for grown-ups. This booming adult Halloween culture shows no signs of slowing down. Learn what is “Adultoween” and why is the Adult Halloween trend emerging currently. 

Adultoween refers to the modern trend of adults actively celebrating Halloween, often with child-free parties, elaborate costumes, and upscale candy. It emphasizes adult-oriented parties, candy collecting, costumes, and “child-free” activities, making Halloween as meaningful for grown-ups as for kids. Adultoween has evolved into a cultural movement, erasing age limits on fun and self-expression.

47% of Adults Say Halloween is their Favorite Holiday

A striking 47% of grown-ups now place Halloween above traditional favorites, according to the Ferrero Halloween Report. See more stats from the 2025 Ferrero survey:

Statistic/Group

Percentage/Finding

Adults who say Halloween is favorite holiday

47%

Parents admit Halloween is for grown-ups as well

71%

Adults see Halloween as much for adults as kids

62%

Adults wanting adult-only Halloween night

54%

Adults buy candy for the occasion, even if they don’t expect trick-or-treaters

64%

Men who buy extra candy for themselves

65%

Women who buy extra candy for themselves

55%

Adults nostalgic for trick-or-treating

60%

Full-sized candy bars as top pick

76%

Adults spending the same or more in 2025

73%

Parents who save extra candy for themselves

71%

These findings show that Halloween is widely popular among U.S. adults with vibrant, personalized celebrations at its core.

Why are Adult Halloween Trends Emerging?

Adult Halloween trends are emerging as 62% of adults see Halloween 2025 as much for themselves as the kids. These are the reasons why Adult Halloween is in the trends right now: 

  • The rise of cosplay, nostalgia, and social media has made costumes and themed parties more accessible and desirable to adults.

  • Adults seek social connection, stress relief, and creativity through Halloween events, haunted house visits, and competitive decorating.

  • Premium candy, curated parties, and themed events cater to grown-up tastes and create new traditions.

  • 71% of parents view Halloween as “their” fun occasion too, not just for kids.

  • Retailers and brands now target adults with specialized treats and exclusive experiences.

Adultoween is a reflection of changing lifestyles, escapism, and renewed community spirit around one of America’s favorite holidays.

Conclusion

Halloween 2025 is the year of Adultoween: nearly half of all U.S. adults consider it their top holiday. The Ferrero survey shows that grown-ups are driving a surge in spending, decorating, costuming, and indulgent treats. From premium candy to vibrant social gatherings, adults have firmly reclaimed Halloween as their own, making autumn a season of creativity, nostalgia, and spirited fun.

Alisha Louis
Alisha Louis

Content Writer

    Alisha Louis is a US Content Specialist with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) graduate degree. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for storytelling, she specializes in covering trending news and educational developments across the United States. Her work combines journalistic precision with engaging narratives, making complex topics accessible and relevant for a diverse audience. Dedicated to delivering timely and trustworthy content, Alisha brings a fresh, insightful perspective to every piece she writes.

    ... Read More

    FAQs

    • Why has Halloween become so popular among adults?
      +
      Halloween offers nostalgia, stress relief, and creative celebration—trends fueled by social media and new lifestyle preferences.
    • How many adults say Halloween is their favorite holiday?
      +
      According to Ferrero’s 2025 survey, 47% of U.S. adults picked Halloween as their favorite holiday.
    • What is Adultoween?
      +
      Adultoween is the new trend of U.S. adults taking over Halloween with themed parties, premium candy, and grown-up fun.

