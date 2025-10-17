How Carving Pumpkins on Halloween became a Tradition in the U.S.?

Carving pumpkins on Halloween: As fall comes to the US, the flickering, grinning faces of jack-o'-lanterns lighting up porches are some of the most famous sights. Carving pumpkins on Halloween in the U.S. is more than just a scary, fun tradition; it's a cultural event. Reports say that Americans will spend about $834 million on pumpkins in 2025 alone. Almost 46% of the population will take part in this popular tradition. But how did carving pumpkins become such a big part of Halloween in the United States? Jack-o'-lanterns didn't come from the New World. They came from an Irish folk antihero, Celtic festivals, and a big change in the way people used vegetables.

Why Carving Pumpkins on Halloween is a Tradition

The modern jack o'lantern has its roots in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain (pronounced sow-in), which was held over 2,000 years ago in what is now Ireland, Scotland, and the U.K.