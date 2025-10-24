Why Do We Celebrate Halloween? The Real Story Behind October 31st

Halloween, held annually on October 31, is a captivating holiday that sparks the imagination of people all over the world. Halloween is known for spooky costumes, trick-or-treating, haunted houses, and flickering jack-o'-lanterns, which portrays Halloween as a night of fun and fear. Behind the modern-day events of Halloween, however, the festival has more than a 2000 year history. The holiday has its roots in ancient Celtic festival, Samhain, when people thought that the living and dead could mix in one night. Through the ages and incorporation of the church, this Pagan tradition changed to incorporate church practices like All Saints' Day into what is currently recognized as Halloween. Learning the history allows us to appreciate the rich cultural, belief and seasonal celebration of the festival of Halloween.

Halloween, which is celebrated annually on October 31st, is a tradition that intertwines ancient beliefs, seasonal events, and cultural change, including Samhain, a Celtic festival where people believed the line between the living and dead was blurred and spirits walked the Earth. To deter unwanted spirits, they lit fires and wore costumes. The Christian church also formally adopted All Saints' Day, which was thought to have absorbed Samhain. The night before All Saints' Day became known as All Hallows' Eve, which has since been shortened to Halloween. Eventually, traditions of trick or treating, costumes, and jack-o'-lanterns formed, blending cultural folklore with festive fun. Today, Halloween is celebrated globally, marking a night of creativity, community, and playful creepy-fun.

Why We Celebrate Halloween on October 31st, 2025? 1 Celtic Origins: Samhain Halloween originates back over 2,000 years ago with the Celtic festival of Samhain, which was celebrated in the territory now known as Ireland, the UK, and northern France. The Celts marked the end of the harvest and the coming of winter, which meant death or the supernatural. The Celts thought that on the night of October 31st, the dead walked the earth. They also thought the line between the living and the dead was thin, so they lit bonfires and wore masks to protect themselves from evil spirits. 2 Influence of Christianity With the spread of Christianity across Europe, the church created the holiday of All Saints Day to honor martyrs and saints on November 1. The night before this holiday (October 31) was called All Hallows' Eve. All Hallows' Eve was eventually shortened to Halloween. This blend of paganism and the church helped to consolidate the date.