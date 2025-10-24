AP TET Notification 2025 Releasing Soon at aptetv2.apcfss.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More Here

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh,
is all set to release the detailed recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) on its official website. It is noted that the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has recently moved to its newly launched website for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 - aptetv2.apcfss.in.
The AP TET 2025 notification will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, exam details and other details. You can download the AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf through the official website at aptetv2.apcfss.in.
AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF
Candidates can download the pdf for AP TET 2025 Exam notification through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Once released, you will get here the link to download the AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf link in this article.
|AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification
|Download Link
AP TET Vacancy 2025 Overview
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) exam is a gate way to decide the teaching jobs in different schools under state government. You can get the overview of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 given below-
|Organization
|Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education
|Post Name
|Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025)
|Notification Release Date
|Soon
|Official Website
|https://aptetv2.apcfss.in/
|Category
|Govt Jobs
AP TET Know Details
The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) exam is a gate way to decide the teaching jobs in different schools under state government. It determines the aspirants ability for teaching jobs in primary and upper elementary schools across the state. As per the norms announced by the government, those who pass the APTET Level 1 exam will be able to teach in elementary schools (1–5). Those who will qualify pass the APTET Level 2 exam will be able to teach in upper primary schools (6–8). Apart from these, the candidates who pass both AP TET papers will be able to teach in grades one through eight in different schools across the state.
AP TET Recruitment 2025 Steps to Apply
Candidates can fill out the application on the official website after following the steps given below-
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://aptet.apcfss.in.
- Step 2: Click on the link AP TET recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
- Step 3: Provide the required details.
- Step 4: Submit the application form.
- Step 5: Submit the required documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation