AP TET Notification 2025 Releasing Soon at aptetv2.apcfss.in, Check Apply Online Date, Eligibility and More Here

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh,

is all set to release the detailed recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) on its official website. It is noted that the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has recently moved to its newly launched website for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 - aptetv2.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2025 notification will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, exam details and other details. You can download the AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf through the official website at aptetv2.apcfss.in.

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf for AP TET 2025 Exam notification through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for these vacancies announced. Once released, you will get here the link to download the AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf link in this article.