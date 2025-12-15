List of Largest Cities in Alaska By Area, Read Now!

When people think of large cities, the area defines the land. In terms of Alaska, the area is measured very differently. The state’s largest cities by area are dominated by consolidated city-boroughs. This means vast stretches of wilderness, mountains, forests and coastline are included within city limits. As a result, some Alaskan cities are larger than entire U.S. states by land area. Let us discover and get to know about these cities. List of the Largest Cities in Alaska (By Area) Alaska’s largest cities by area are shaped by the state’s unique city-borough governance system, where municipal boundaries often include vast remote areas. The table below shows the largest cities in Alaska by area: Rank City Type (City/Borough) Approximate Area (sq miles) Key Notes 1 Juneau City and Borough 2,701.9 Alaska’s capital; larger than several U.S. states 2 Wrangell City and Borough 2,542.5 Includes part of Wrangell–St. Elias National Park 3 Anchorage Municipality 1,704.7 Largest city by population and a major state hub 4 Sitka City and Borough ~2,874* Spread across islands and coastal wilderness 5 Valdez City ~1,656* Key port and pipeline terminus 6 Unalaska City ~105.9 Home to Dutch Harbour, a major U.S. fishing port

(Source Note: U.S. Census Bureau (Geographic Areas & City-Borough Profiles) and official Alaska municipal records. Areas for Sitka and Valdez vary slightly by source due to land–water measurements.) 1. Anchorage Anchorage stands out as both one of the largest cities by area (about 1,704.7 square miles) and the most populous city in the state. As Alaska’s economic, transportation and cultural hub, Anchorage combines urban development with expansive natural surroundings. Within city limits, residents can find mountain ranges, wildlife habitats and coastal areas alongside modern infrastructure. 2. Sitka Sitka is another geographically massive city in Alaska, stretching across islands, forests and coastline. While smaller in population, Sitka’s land area is extensive, reflecting its historical role and strategic coastal location. The city is known for its rich Native Alaskan and Russian heritage, as well as its dramatic natural scenery.

3. Juneau Juneau is the capital of Alaska, and is the largest city in the state by land area. It spans approximately 2,701.9 square miles. This makes it larger than states like Delaware and Rhode Island. Despite being the state capital, Juneau has no road connection to the rest of Alaska and is accessible only by air or sea. Its enormous size includes glaciers, dense forests and rugged coastline, offering a rare mix of political importance and untouched natural beauty. 4. Wrangell Wrangell is a consolidated City and Borough covering around 2,542.5 square miles. Its vast remote areas makes it one of the largest cities in Alaska by area. Moreover, a significant portion of its territory overlaps with Wrangell–St. Elias National Park, which is the largest national park in the United States. Although sparsely populated, Wrangell’s massive size reflects Alaska’s unique administrative structure, where cities often encompass vast, uninhabited landscapes.

5. Valdez Valdez covers a substantial land area and is best known as the southern terminus of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System. Its size includes mountainous terrain, glaciers and a deep-water port, making it vital for Alaska's oil transportation network. Such type of geography provides more time and space for strategic importance. Despite its relatively small population, Valdez's geographic footprint plays an important role in the state's economy. 6. Unalaska It is home to the Dutch Harbour as Unalaska spans over 100 square miles. The Dutch Harbor is one of the busiest fishing ports in the United States. While smaller than cities like Juneau or Anchorage in area, Unalaska's territory is significant given its remote location in the Aleutian Islands. Moreover, the city's large land area supports fishing operations, maritime infrastructure and rugged volcanic landscapes.