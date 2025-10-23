OPSC ASO Admit Card 2025 Date Released at opsc.gov.in, Exam On Nov 11, Check Details

OPSC ASO Exam Date 2025 Out: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will be conducting the written exam for the Assistant Section Officer posts on November 09, 2025 across the state. Exam will be held in three sittings including 09:00 AM - 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM - 01:00 PM and 02:30 PM - 04:30 PM. The OPSC ASO Admit Card 2025 will be released on November 03, 2025. Candidates applied successfully for the Assistant Section Officer posts under Office of the Advocate General, Odisha against Advt. No. 02 of 2025-26 can download their Admit Card from the official website-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC ASO Exam Date 2025 Download

The OPSC ASO Exam Date 2025 pdf is available on the official website. You can download the exam date pdf and admit card update notice directly through the link given below-