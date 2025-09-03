WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today, September 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the WBJEE counselling process can check the results through the link on the official website.

Once announced, candidates can check the WBJEE round 1 allotment result on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the allotment results students must visit the official website and login using their login id and password.

As per the schedule provided, candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges and complete the payment of seat acceptance fee for BTech, BArch, and BPharm admissions from today to September 7, 2025.

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)