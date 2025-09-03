IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 3, 2025, 09:12 IST

WBJEEB will announce the WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result today, September 3. The link to check the allotment result will be available at wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates allotted seats must report to colleges for admissions by September 7.

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today, September 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the WBJEE counselling process can check the results through the link on the official website.

Once announced, candidates can check the WBJEE round 1 allotment result on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the allotment results students must visit the official website and login using their login id and password. 

As per the schedule provided, candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges and complete the payment of seat acceptance fee for BTech, BArch, and BPharm admissions from today to September 7, 2025. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule

Check the schedule for WBJEE counselling round 1 and round 2 here

 Events Dates 

1st round of seat allotment result 

September 3, 2025

Payment of Seat acceptance fee 


Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice) 


(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 

September 3 to 7, 2025

2nd round of seat allotment result 

September 9, 2025

Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) 


Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission 


(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 


Withdrawal by the candidate

September 9 to 11, 2025

How to Check WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be issued online. Follow the steps provided below to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on WBJEE exam section

Step 3: Click on the round 1 allotment link

Step 4: Login using the application id and password

Step 5: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed

Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference


