WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board will announce the WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment results today, September 3, 2025. Candidates who have applied for the WBJEE counselling process can check the results through the link on the official website.
Once announced, candidates can check the WBJEE round 1 allotment result on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the allotment results students must visit the official website and login using their login id and password.
As per the schedule provided, candidates allotted seats can report to the colleges and complete the payment of seat acceptance fee for BTech, BArch, and BPharm admissions from today to September 7, 2025.
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Schedule
Check the schedule for WBJEE counselling round 1 and round 2 here
|Events
|Dates
|
1st round of seat allotment result
|
September 3, 2025
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice)
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission)
|
September 3 to 7, 2025
|
2nd round of seat allotment result
|
September 9, 2025
|
Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees)
Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission
(Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission)
Withdrawal by the candidate
|
September 9 to 11, 2025
How to Check WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result
The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result will be issued online. Follow the steps provided below to download
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on WBJEE exam section
Step 3: Click on the round 1 allotment link
Step 4: Login using the application id and password
Step 5: The round 1 allotment result will be displayed
Step 6: Download the allotment result for further reference
