IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
WBJEE 2025 Counselling Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Status Online here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 3, 2025, 11:09 IST

WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result to be announced online soon. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Check the latest updates on the allotment results here. 

WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment
WBJEE Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment

HIGHLIGHTS

  • WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, September 3
  • Download the Allotment Result using the Login id and password at wbjeeb.nic.in
  • Reporting to colleges with all necessary documents will be until September 7

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1: WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result to be announced today, September 3, 2025. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the WBJEE 2025 round 1 seat allotment result can check the same through the login link available. 

To check the WBJEE 2025 round 1 seat allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions by September 7, 2025. 

WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here (Available Soon)

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Today at wbjeeb.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result

The WBJEE 2025 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be issued soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

Step 2: Click on WBJEE

Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link

Step 4: Login using the application id and password

Sep 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates


LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Sep 3, 2025, 11:09 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Soon

    The WBJEE 2025 round 1 seat allotment result is expected to be issued soon. The round 1 allotment result will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the allotment results students can visit the official website and login using their login id and password. 

  • Sep 3, 2025, 10:56 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Admissions: How Many Rounds of Counselling?

    WBJEE will be conducting a total of two counselling rounds for admissions to the Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses offered across universities in West Bengal. The second round seat allotment result will be declared on September 9, 2025. 

  • Sep 3, 2025, 10:39 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Documents Required for Admission

    Candidates reporting to the allotted colleges must carty the following documents with them for verification and admission

    • WBJEE Rank card
    • Allotment letter
    • Birth certificate
    • OCI certificate
    • Domicile certificate
    • Class 10, 12 marksheets
    • Category certificate
    • OBC-A / OBC-B / EWS certificate
    • PwD certificate
  • Sep 3, 2025, 10:23 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Counselling: College Reporting

    After the WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result is announced, students allotted seats can report to the colleges for admissions along with all necessary documents. Students must report to the colleges and complete the seat allotment fee payment and document verification process by September 7

  • Sep 3, 2025, 10:07 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Schedule

    Check the complete schedule for WBJEE 2025 round 1 allotment here

     Events Dates 

    1st round of seat allotment result 

    September 3, 2025

    Payment of Seat acceptance fee 


    Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission (If upgradation choice = NO or allotted in 1st choice) 


    (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 

    September 3 to 7, 2025

    2nd round of seat allotment result 

    September 9, 2025

    Payment of Seat acceptance fee (Fresh allottees) 


    Reporting to allotted institutes for document verification and admission 


    (Candidates must contact the Institute/visit their web site to know their timings and detail requirements for admission) 


    Withdrawal by the candidate

    September 9 to 11, 2025
  • Sep 3, 2025, 09:55 IST

    Steps to Download WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result

    Follow the steps provided below to download the allotment result

    Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB

    Step 2: Click on WBJEE

    Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link

    Step 4: Login using the application id and password

    Sep 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

    Keep Refreshing This Page for Latest Updates

  • Sep 3, 2025, 09:40 IST

    Where to Check WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result?

    The WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment result will be available on the official website today, September 3. To download the allotment result candidates must visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and login using their login id and password. 

  • Sep 3, 2025, 09:37 IST

    WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result Today

    The WBJEE 2025 round 1 counselling allotment result will be released online soon. The link to download the allotment result will be available on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates must keep visiting the official website for latest updates. 

