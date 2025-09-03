WBJEE 2025 Counselling Live: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Releasing Today at wbjeeb.nic.in; Check Status Online here

WBJEE 2025 Counselling Round 1: WBJEE counselling 2025 round 1 allotment result to be announced today, September 3, 2025. The link to check the allotment result will be available on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the WBJEE 2025 round 1 seat allotment result can check the same through the login link available.
To check the WBJEE 2025 round 1 seat allotment result students are required to visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Students allotted seats must report to the colleges for admissions by September 7, 2025.
How to Check WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Counselling Allotment Result
The WBJEE 2025 counselling round 1 seat allotment result will be issued soon. Follow the steps provided below to check the allotment result.
Step 1: Visit the official website of WBJEEB
Step 2: Click on WBJEE
Step 3: Click on the Round 1 allotment result link
Step 4: Login using the application id and password
Sep 5: Download the allotment result for further reference
