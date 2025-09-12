Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links

15 Easy Nano Banana Prompts and Tips to Turn Any Image Into 3D Model With Google AI Studio

By Kirti Sharma
Sep 12, 2025, 17:56 IST

Google Nano Banana, powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash Image, allows users to easily create 3D figurines from photos and text prompts. The tool, available on Google AI Studio, enables creative digital collectibles like anime figures, plush toys, and superhero models. This innovation makes sophisticated image editing accessible to everyone, fueling a new era of digital art and social media trends.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us

Making 3D figurines using Google Nano Banana (Gemini 2.5 Flash Image) has never been easier, courtesy of easy prompts and high-end features in Google AI Studio. From seeing yourself as a collectible, transforming your pet into a designer toy, or making fantasy avatars, Nano Banana's trend is sweeping social media and creative communities globally. 

With only a picture and a written description, anyone can create professionally looking 3D models and share them in an instant.

15 Easy Nano Banana Prompts for 3D Figurines

  1. Create a 1/7 scale commercialized figurine of the character in the photo, realistic style, on a computer desk, with a round transparent acrylic base and no text. Next to it, add a toy packaging box printed with original artwork.

  2. Make a cute plush toy version of the character, oversized head, simple clothes, fuzzy fabric, against a plain backdrop with soft lighting.

  3. Turn the photo into an anime figurine on a clear acrylic base, vibrant pose, with a manga-style background and neon lighting.

  4. Make a superhero action figure, dynamic stance, with a cape and comic book packaging beside the figurine.

  5. Transform the image into a 3D game character, standing on a platform in a pixelated environment with video game props.

  6. Render a photorealistic animal figurine, sitting on a shelf with tiny accessories like a food bowl or toys, in miniature sizing and bright colors.

  7. Create an astronaut collectible figure, in a spacesuit, on a moon base, with a round stand and a galaxy background.

  8. Turn any image into a pop star model, performing on a mini stage with microphone, concert lighting, and music-note details.

  9. Make a fantasy character toy, holding a sword or staff, in a magical forest setting with glow effects.

  10. Render a businessperson as a desk figurine, in a suit and tie, holding a laptop and with books stacked nearby.

  11. Stylize the photo as a hologram-model figure, with transparent lines, a sci-fi aesthetic, displayed on a tech table.

  12. Make a sports star collectible, in a jersey uniform, on a mini stadium, celebration pose, with a trophy accessory.

  13. Transform into a cartoon-style figurine, playful colors, oversized shoes, and comic props.

  14. Render a pet as a designer collectible, wearing a bandana or collar, on a pet bed background, in a playful stance.

  15. Make a historic figure model, with period costume, old map background, and a stand labeled “Limited Edition”.

Example images-
Nano Banana AI image creation: How to easily create your own 3D figurine; prompts to create free images via Google Gemini | - The Times of India

How to create a Nano Banana AI 3D figurine using Google Gemini for free: A step-by-step guide, detailed prompt and more

 

Tips to Create Stunning 3D Models

  • Employ good quality, well-lit photos for enhanced facial features and realism.

  • Be descriptive; include pose, clothing, accessories, and background for a distinct output.

  • Play around with angles and facial expressions to give your figurine some personality.

  • Include props like packaging boxes, work desks, pets, or flowers for increased story-telling and realism.

  • Iterate: return to edit your lighting, style, or pose prompt until you get it just right.

  • Combine styles (anime, plush, cartoon, game) for even more creative results.

  • Look over and perfect your generated image, adjusting as needed.

How to Use Nano Banana in Google AI Studio

  • Open Google Gemini AI Studio through the app or web browser.

  • Choose Gemini 2.5 Flash Image (Nano Banana model).

  • Upload your photo (best likeness recommended).

  • Paste one of the prompts listed above.

  • Click "Generate" to see and download your 3D figurine.

  • Share your creations on social media to partake in the Nano Banana trend.

Google Nano Banana unlocks the gates of creative 3D figurine design with the power of a photo and prompt, allowing anyone to create realistic digital collectibles for enjoyment, branding, or social sharing. 

Empowered by easy-to-use prompts and intelligent creative hints, users are creating a new era of digital art, uniting individual imagination and expert image modeling. As the latest AI generation tools come on the scene, Nano Banana raises the bar for accessible, high-quality creativity on a global basis



Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News