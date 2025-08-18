Who is CP Radhakrishnan: Educational Qualification, Political Career and Other Details

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced CP Radhakrishnan, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as its nominee for the next vice presidential election. The declaration was made following Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation. The election is set for September 9. In addition to his duties as the governor of Telangana and the lieutenant governor of Puducherry, Radhakrishnan is currently the governor of Maharashtra. This appointment represents a major turning point in Radhakrishnan's more than forty-year political career, which started when he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Tamil Nadu. His ascent to high ranks in Indian politics has been largely attributed to his varied political experience and educational background. Who is CP Radhakrishnan?

Chandrapuram Ponnusamy Radhakrishnan was born into the Kongu Vellalar Gounder community in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. He graduated from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu's V. O. Chidambaram College with a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA). In addition to his academic achievements, he demonstrated a wide variety of interests at a young age by winning a college-level table tennis championship. Radhakrishnan began actively participating in the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and RSS at the age of 17. His long political career began in 1974 when he was elected to the state executive committee of the Jan Sangh, marking his official debut into politics. CP Radhakrishnan Political Career Initially, Radhakrishnan gained national attention as a two-term MP who won elections in 1998 and 1999 to represent Coimbatore in the Lok Sabha. His victory in 1998 was noteworthy because he was one of three BJP candidates to win in Tamil Nadu after the party formed an alliance with the AIADMK, which was a significant political milestone in the state. He chaired the Standing Committee on Textiles during his time there and participated in committees on finance and public sector undertakings.

In 2004, he was also a member of the Indian legislative delegation to the UN General Assembly, where he spoke about disaster assistance and humanitarian coordination. He furthered his political career in Tamil Nadu by serving as the state president of the BJP from 2004 to 2007. During this time, he embarked on a 19,000-kilometer, 93-day "Ratha Yatra" to promote social and environmental problems throughout the state. Radhakrishnan’s Stint as Governor In February 2023, Radhakrishnan was named the Governor of Jharkhand by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He visited each of the 24 districts during his first four months in office to interact with local leaders and residents. He became the Governor of Maharashtra in July 2024. He was also appointed governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry at about the same time. He served in these roles until July 2024, when he turned them over to his successors.