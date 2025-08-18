Rajasthan Patwari Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

SC Ruling on Stray Dogs: What are the Rules on Street Dog Population Control in Different Countries?

Supreme Court Ruling on Stray Dogs: Explore how India and countries like the Netherlands, Thailand, Bhutan, China, Turkey, and Brazil control stray dogs through sterilization, vaccination, adoption, and strict laws.

ByVidhee Tripathi
Aug 18, 2025, 13:22 IST

With the ongoing controversy in India regarding the stray dogs, the topic of conversation has shifted to the rules and regulations. India is home to more than 60 million stray dogs, many of whom die from illnesses and mishaps. Every 10 seconds, a dog bite occurs, resulting in 3 million bites per year and about 5,000 deaths. At least two people are killed by rabies alone every three hours. Many countries around the world have different rules in place to address the growing issue of stray animals. 

Let’s take a look at the countries with a vast population of stray dogs, along with the measures they have taken to control the population:

What is the Current Situation in India?

With more than 60 million stray dogs, India has one of the biggest populations of street dogs worldwide. India's capital, Delhi-NCR, has been ordered by the Supreme Court to move dogs to shelters and make sure they are sterilized, vaccinated, and monitored. While Kolkata establishes feeding zones to lessen conflict, Mumbai organizes massive sterilizing operations in collaboration with NGOs. As part of 'Mission Rabies,' Jaipur runs sterilization clinics every day, Goa has been rabies-free since 2017, and other cities use variations of the Animal Birth Control (ABC) plan.

Which is the First Nation with no Stray Dogs?

The Netherlands was the first nation in the world to completely eradicate stray dogs. Strong anti-abandonment regulations, a statewide catch-neuter-vaccinate-return (CNVR) program, high taxes on purebred purchases to promote adoption, and a powerful cultural push were the main factors in its success, which resulted in almost 90% of families adopting pets.

Thailand’s Journey from Millions of Stray Dogs to Rabies Free Country

Phuket, Thailand, used to be a popular destination for strays, but the Soi Dog Foundation has neutered and vaccinated more than 1.17 million canines nationwide. In addition to initiatives against the dog meat trade, this has reduced Phuket's stray population by 90% and guided the nation toward rabies-free status.

Bhutan’s Policy of Vaccination and Sterilisation

Bhutan is unique in that all of its stray dogs have been vaccinated and sterilized. Bhutan has demonstrated that exceptional outcomes may be achieved with even low resources by including animal welfare into public health planning and engaging people in awareness campaigns.

ALSO READ: What is PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: Check Key Benefits, Duration and Other Details

China’s Priority for Rabies Control

Rabies control is China's top priority. Since 2021, Beijing has eradicated human rabies incidents and increased vaccination rates to over 80% thanks to mandatory dog registration, mass vaccination campaigns, public reporting platforms, and awareness campaigns. However, crackdowns on unregistered dogs have raised concerns about welfare.

Turkey’s CNVR Startegy to Control Population

When Turkey first started using CNVR to control strays, there were problems with finance and enforcement. Animal advocacy organizations protested around the country in 2024 when a new legislation was passed that required all strays to be sheltered, sterilized, and vaccinated while allowing the death of violent or ill dogs.

How did Brazil achieve 60% Decrease?

By combining sterilisation, immunization, and adoption programmes, São Paulo, Brazil, has experienced a 60% decrease in stray dogs over the past five years. The drop has been maintained in part by public education on responsible ownership.

ALSO READ: What is the SIR Electoral Roll and Why is it Important?

Austin’s No Kill Policy

Austin's animal shelters prioritize rehoming over euthanasia and have a no-kill policy. The city established an example for humane urban animal management by rehoming 30,000 dogs in a single year, which led to a 25% decrease in euthanasia rates.

Germany, Japan, Spain, Australia

Through stringent pet ownership regulations, required microchipping, TNR initiatives, and public awareness campaigns, these nations keep their stray numbers low. Stray populations are kept under control by strong adoption cultures and severe penalties for abandonment.

ALSO READ: World Population Day 2025: What would the World Population be like in the year 2100?

Vidhee Tripathi
Vidhee Tripathi

Content Writer

Vidhee Tripathi completed her PG Diploma degree in Digital Media from Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. She is a graduate in Science with chemistry honors from Banaras Hindu University. She has 2 years of experience in various aspects of journalism. She was previously associated with the social media wing of Akashvani. At jagranjosh.com, currently she covers current affairs, national news and international news. She is also associated with the education news section of Jagran Josh.

Certificate: Creative Writing, Problem Solving, Web Content Writing
... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News